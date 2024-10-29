Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti

Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Maggie Gibbs
Jim’s is located on 5th Ave. in Huntington. Vicki Dunn-Marshall, the resturant’s new owner (left) and Sabrina Donahue-Moore, head of marketing (right) pose in their Marshall-adjacent uniforms.

Since 1938, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House, a Huntington landmark, has been a community staple. What began as The Kennedy Dairy Store serving 10-cent milkshakes and 15-cent cheeseburgers has evolved into a cherished mainstay known for its family atmosphere, nostalgic ambiance and, of course, its famous spaghetti. 

In 1944, spaghetti became a staple of the restaurant thanks to the expertise of an Italian immigrant named Roberto Elmoro. Over the years, the restaurant, located at 920 Fifth Ave., expanded and underwent several name changes, eventually becoming Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House in 1962.

Jim’s daughter, Jimmie Tweel Carder, took the helm, carrying on her father’s commitment to “good service, good food, courtesy, cleanliness and ambiance.” Photos of celebrity patrons like Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy and Billy Joel adorn the walls as testaments to the restaurant’s enduring appeal.

After more than 74 years under the Tweel family’s ownership, the restaurant has entered a new era with Vicki Dunn-Marshall at the helm as the new owner. The Tweel children, now in their 80s, decided to retire and sought someone who would uphold the restaurant’s traditions. Dunn-Marshall, a seasoned restaurateur with several Little Caesars franchises in the area, recognized the restaurant’s significance and embraced the opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a legacy restaurant,” Dunn-Marshall said. “It’s great for the community; it’s great for Huntington, and we didn’t want it to close. We needed it.” She is committed to preserving the essence of Jim’s and assures patrons that the menu, decor and staff will remain unchanged.

“We’ve heard it loud and clear from the community: don’t change a thing,” Dunn-Marshall said. While honoring the past, Dunn-Marshall also plans to introduce modern conveniences like online ordering, delivery options and a second cash register to enhance the customer experience.

Beyond the food, Dunn-Marshall is dedicated to continuing Jim’s community involvement. She aims to build upon existing partnerships with Marshall University, including the restaurant’s student discount of a slice of pie with a $7 purchase. 

For decades, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House has been a gathering place for the community, hosting countless first dates, proposals, birthday celebrations and even a recent 100th birthday party. With its unwavering commitment to tradition, its loyal clientele and a new owner dedicated to preserving its legacy, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House is poised to continue serving its iconic spaghetti and creating new memories for generations to come.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in COLUMN
Patricia (left) and Martin (right) Saunders
Couples on Campus: The Saunders
Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.
Couples on Campus: Billy & Michelle Biggs
Abigail Cutlip post bashing the car at Car Bash
I channeled Carrie Underwood for Homecoming Week
Ferda, O'Malley and their dog, Buckley, pose for a family photo.
Couples on Campus: Daniel O'Malley and Mary Beth Ferda
Made by Abigail Cutlip
Abi before commencement
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Matt Goes BeyondMU
More in Features
Dot Hicks
Dot Hicks looks back on storied past
The studio is located on 11th Street in Huntington.
Huntington Hotspots: BDY Studios
Rotary Park in Huntington now has a WV tourism swing on it's grounds.
Student opportunities for National Wilderness Month
Study Abroad Fair provides global opportunities
Frank Archer and Robert Archer on the first Labor Day
Labor Day: beyond the cookout
Mike Duncan, longtime Marshall fan
Fans cheer at season’s first football game despite thunderstorm
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal