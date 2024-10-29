Huntington Hotspots: Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti

Since 1938, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House, a Huntington landmark, has been a community staple. What began as The Kennedy Dairy Store serving 10-cent milkshakes and 15-cent cheeseburgers has evolved into a cherished mainstay known for its family atmosphere, nostalgic ambiance and, of course, its famous spaghetti.

In 1944, spaghetti became a staple of the restaurant thanks to the expertise of an Italian immigrant named Roberto Elmoro. Over the years, the restaurant, located at 920 Fifth Ave., expanded and underwent several name changes, eventually becoming Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House in 1962.

Jim’s daughter, Jimmie Tweel Carder, took the helm, carrying on her father’s commitment to “good service, good food, courtesy, cleanliness and ambiance.” Photos of celebrity patrons like Muhammad Ali, John F. Kennedy and Billy Joel adorn the walls as testaments to the restaurant’s enduring appeal.

After more than 74 years under the Tweel family’s ownership, the restaurant has entered a new era with Vicki Dunn-Marshall at the helm as the new owner. The Tweel children, now in their 80s, decided to retire and sought someone who would uphold the restaurant’s traditions. Dunn-Marshall, a seasoned restaurateur with several Little Caesars franchises in the area, recognized the restaurant’s significance and embraced the opportunity.

“It’s a legacy restaurant,” Dunn-Marshall said. “It’s great for the community; it’s great for Huntington, and we didn’t want it to close. We needed it.” She is committed to preserving the essence of Jim’s and assures patrons that the menu, decor and staff will remain unchanged.

“We’ve heard it loud and clear from the community: don’t change a thing,” Dunn-Marshall said. While honoring the past, Dunn-Marshall also plans to introduce modern conveniences like online ordering, delivery options and a second cash register to enhance the customer experience.

Beyond the food, Dunn-Marshall is dedicated to continuing Jim’s community involvement. She aims to build upon existing partnerships with Marshall University, including the restaurant’s student discount of a slice of pie with a $7 purchase.

For decades, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House has been a gathering place for the community, hosting countless first dates, proposals, birthday celebrations and even a recent 100th birthday party. With its unwavering commitment to tradition, its loyal clientele and a new owner dedicated to preserving its legacy, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House is poised to continue serving its iconic spaghetti and creating new memories for generations to come.

