Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Campus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tons

Luke Campbell, Student Reporter
October 22, 2024
Matthew Schaffer
Recycling bins can be found in various locations around campus.

Marshall University is the most sustainable campus in West Virginia thanks to its Sustainability Department’s efforts to expand recycling operations and educate students about recycling, said a Marshall representative.

Amy White, the sustainability manager of the Sustainability Department, said she is proud of the work the department has done to reduce Marshall’s carbon footprint.

“We are the most sustainable campus in all of West Virginia. That’s something to be proud of,” White said.

Between June 2023 and July 2024, the Sustainability Department has recycled 187 tons of different recyclable materials from the recycling bins alone. The 187 tons of recycled materials amounted to reducing 300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

The 187 tons of recycled materials is thanks to Marshall switching to Rumpke as their recycling provider in October 2022.

In collaboration with Sodexo, the Sustainability Department has worked to make the take-out containers used on campus into something that is recyclable. Alongside this, the two organizations are working to start using reusable bags instead of standard plastic bags.

Additionally, the Sustainability Department has expanded on through the Marshall Thrift Store and the student garden, which students can volunteer for or support by composting any of their compostable trash in the composting bins around campus.

The Marshall Thrift Store has recycled 8900 pounds of textiles between June 2024 and July 2024 and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 13,700 tons.

Marshall’s student garden has helped out the campus community by providing 2041 pounds of fresh produce to the community for free. 

Marshall’s Sustainability Department has plans moving forward to make an organization on campus to help with educating those who want to learn about recycling and want to volunteer.

White also works with Marshall’s bike share program, which has been inconsistent in recent years. The original company in charge of the bikes went out of business, and the new company, Charleston Mobility, have had to do maintenance on the bikes.

Despite these issues, White says the bikes will return to campus.

In the next few weeks, the bike share will be back ​​and available for all Marshall students, faculty and staff,” White said. 

The bikes provided help students, which White said is a part of the “ultimate goal” for the Sustainability Department.

The more money that we can save by composting, thrifting and recycling, the more opportunities the students have because that’s one more thing that the university doesn’t have to pay for,” she said.” And those funds can potentially be reallocated to student services.”

Luke Campbell can be contacted [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Metro Tuition Rates Expanded in Ohio, KY
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
Mayoral candidates (left to right): Democrat Jennifer Wheeler, Independent Jay Michaels and Republican Patrick Farrell
University hosts mayoral and gubernatorial debates
Connecticut Army National Guard members, accompanied by civilian volunteers, deliver supplies to residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Burnsville, N.C.
Back-to-back Hurricanes slam the south
The panel consisted of members of Marshall’s Title IX Office and Branches.
Title IX Office raises awareness for Domestic Violence Month
Representatives from the Public Safety Office participated in the event.
Coffee bridges gap between law enforcement and students
More in Reporters
Huntington Pride Festival returns for 2024
Teagan Melton prepares to return the ball over the net against the Dukes.
Volleyball looks to build upon positives after falling to JMU
Players celebrate during a previous match at home.
Men’s Soccer knocks off the Knights
Carter Sickels is the author of "The Evening Hour" and "The Prettiest Star."
Award-winning author to bring LGBTQ narratives to Appalachia
Chef Izzy, program director and head chef of Huntington's Kitchen assembling her pumpkin at a previous competition
Pumpkin carving contest to keep children’s spaces accessible in Huntington
Both Marshall for All cohorts with President Smith
Marshall for All Continues to Grow
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Tsubasacon logo
Tsubasacon returns to Charleston for 21st year
The vice presidential debate took place in New York City, NY.
Gun violence, economy among vice presidential debate topics
Pictured left-to-right: 2023 Homecoming attendant Semoni Weaver, vice president of Intercultural and Student Affairs Marcie Simms, 2024 homecoming attendant Kylie Fisher, first woman Alys Smith, University President Brad D. Smith and 2024 attendant Dylan Ellison.
Hurricane support takes the crown at Homecoming game
Billy and Michelle on their trip to Paris.
Couples on Campus: Billy & Michelle Biggs
Students will have Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11 off.
Midterm break makes its debut
The 2024 Homecoming game against Appalachian State will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Oct. 5.
Marshall vs App State: The show must go on
Donate to The Parthenon
$150
$500
Contributed
Our Goal