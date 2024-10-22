Campus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 300 tons

Marshall University is the most sustainable campus in West Virginia thanks to its Sustainability Department’s efforts to expand recycling operations and educate students about recycling, said a Marshall representative.

Amy White, the sustainability manager of the Sustainability Department, said she is proud of the work the department has done to reduce Marshall’s carbon footprint.

“We are the most sustainable campus in all of West Virginia. That’s something to be proud of,” White said.

Between June 2023 and July 2024, the Sustainability Department has recycled 187 tons of different recyclable materials from the recycling bins alone. The 187 tons of recycled materials amounted to reducing 300 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The 187 tons of recycled materials is thanks to Marshall switching to Rumpke as their recycling provider in October 2022.

In collaboration with Sodexo, the Sustainability Department has worked to make the take-out containers used on campus into something that is recyclable. Alongside this, the two organizations are working to start using reusable bags instead of standard plastic bags.

Additionally, the Sustainability Department has expanded on through the Marshall Thrift Store and the student garden, which students can volunteer for or support by composting any of their compostable trash in the composting bins around campus.

The Marshall Thrift Store has recycled 8900 pounds of textiles between June 2024 and July 2024 and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 13,700 tons.

Marshall’s student garden has helped out the campus community by providing 2041 pounds of fresh produce to the community for free.

Marshall’s Sustainability Department has plans moving forward to make an organization on campus to help with educating those who want to learn about recycling and want to volunteer.

White also works with Marshall’s bike share program, which has been inconsistent in recent years. The original company in charge of the bikes went out of business, and the new company, Charleston Mobility, have had to do maintenance on the bikes.

Despite these issues, White says the bikes will return to campus.

“In the next few weeks, the bike share will be back ​​and available for all Marshall students, faculty and staff,” White said.

The bikes provided help students, which White said is a part of the “ultimate goal” for the Sustainability Department.

“The more money that we can save by composting, thrifting and recycling, the more opportunities the students have because that’s one more thing that the university doesn’t have to pay for,” she said.” And those funds can potentially be reallocated to student services.”

Luke Campbell can be contacted [email protected].