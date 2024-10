Marshall University is reintroducing the diner on campus at Towers as “Bison Bites.”

The diner was formerly “The Den,” which was sponsored by Denny’s. The place has made changes including a new menu and a new appearance in the Towers Marketplace.

At Bison Bites, students have easy access to breakfast foods, lunch options, salads, desserts and more. Since it’s located in Towers Marketplace, Marshall students don’t have to travel far to grab something to eat. Hours are also extended throughout the day, so students may order breakfast through a late night snack. Card payments are accepted as well as dining dollars. Along with dining dollars, students have the ability to use meal swipes to purchase food, allowing them to save some money in their pockets.

Bison Bites’ name was created by a Marshall student. Out of many ideas, students narrowed it down to four or five popular names. “Bison Bites” won.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview, Brenda Ruff, lead of day shift, spoke on the changes made to campus’ cafe.

“They changed the name because they changed the restaurant,” Ruff said. “When we had The Den, sales weren’t raised how they should be.”

“Everything is going great right now,” Ruff said about the change to Bison Bites. “Sales are going great, and the students seem to love it.”

Students are starting to notice distinct changes in routines at the restaurant as well as the food.

“They bring the food to you this time,” said Timothy Marchal, a senior at Marshall. “There’s a variety of food, and I feel like it tastes better now. My favorite thing to order so far is the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit with tater tots.”

Bison Bites features plenty of new food items on the menu, including the reuben sandwich, Philly cheesesteak wraps, quesadillas combos, chicken wings, hot honey chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, a variety of salads and more. With any item on the menu, students may add or take away toppings.

While Bison Bites does not currently have a logo, a new one is expected to come soon.

During the week, Bison Bites is open Monday-Friday from 10-12 a.m. It is closed on Saturday and reopens from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Greg Jones can be contacted at [email protected].