Huntington Mayor Steve Williams criticized Republican governor candidate Patrick Morrisey on his refusal to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in a press release sent out Sept. 19.

Williams has made it clear where he stands regarding cannabis legalization, saying West Virginia residents should have the opinion to decide themselves whether or not it is legalized.

“Morrisey’s refusal to let voters weigh in is a glaring example of his out-of-touch leadership,” Williams said. “His stance isn’t just wrong. It’s dangerous for the health and safety of West Virginians.”

Morrisey has expressed his opposing views on cannabis legalization by addressing West Virginia’s already high opioid addiction rates, and he says he does not want to place more drugs in the state.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m laser focused on doing everything we can to make sure we fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia,” he said. “That means addressing the Chinese fentanyl coming in through the southern border and getting the victims the care they need.”

Williams uses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s previous claims about marijuana decriminalization to highlight the issue. Trump has stated he believes arrests made against adults for possessing small amounts of marijuana should not continue.

Williams added to Trump’s claims saying, “Even Donald Trump understands that it’s time to end the failed policies of criminalizing marijuana.”

On April 19, 2017, Republican Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia signed Senate Bill 386, the “Medical Cannabis Act,” which allowed marijuana to be used for medical use only. Since then, over 25,000 West Virginia residents have acquired their medical marijuana card.

Justice has previously spoken against the legalization of marijuana in the state; however, he has stated if Republicans in the state House were to propose it, he would support it.

Currently, West Virginia has over 40 medical cannabis dispensaries, with seven located in Huntington.

Williams has called Morrisey’s refusal to support a statewide legalization an “insult to the people of West Virginia.”

“It’s time for him to stop blocking progress and start listening to the people he claims to represent,” he said.

This is not the first time the two candidates have had vastly different positions on the policies they will implement if elected.

Earlier in the year, Williams called for guaranteed access to abortion and reproductive healthcare for West Virginia citizens through a petition.

Morrisey, who was against access to abortion, stated, “West Virginians share the same sentiment for life as me.”

The West Virginia gubernatorial election is on Nov. 5.

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected].