It’s rare to take a walk around campus without seeing a caffeinated beverage in a student’s hand.

All across Marshall’s campus, students have access to coffee and energy drinks through coffee shops, vending machines and stores. These vendors are typically accompanied with long lines, and it’s no secret that college students are typically tired, stressed and overwhelmed with assignments and tasks.

Caffeine offers a boost of energy and enjoyment for so many and it’s becoming a necessity rather than an accessory.

Student Lillian Viliter said that she typically drinks multiple coffees a day and knows that her habits aren’t the healthiest option.

“I get heart pains already, and I think the more caffeine I drink, the worse they get,” she said. “I’m trying to be more mindful of that; talk to my doctor and stuff. He would probably tell me to cut down.”

Viliter also said that she has noticed the prominence of caffeinated drinks all around her.

“I see a lot of students going to Starbucks or Dunkin or buying more Celsius or Alanis,” she said.

The Federal Drug Administration recommends that adults do not consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. Excessive amounts of caffeine can cause disturbed sleep, heart problems, anxiety and dehydration.

A grande (medium) cold brew from Starbucks contains about 200 milligrams of caffeine and an Alani energy drink contains the same. That means two of each– or one of both– maxes out limits for the day.

Student EmmaJo Taylor said that she tries her best to not get consumed by caffeine culture. Her habits stop at the occasional sip.

“I drink water everyday and I drink a Celsius every-once-in-a-while– I don’t do it a lot– because I know it’s not that good for you,” she said. “It can cause issues.”

With midterms just around the corner, it won’t be surprising to see a busier library, an emptier gym and more empty cups and cans in university trash cans.

