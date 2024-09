Gallery • 4 Photos Courtesy of BDY Studios The studio is located on 11th Street in Huntington.

BDY Studios, a fitness hub in Huntington, West Virginia, offers a blend of fitness, wellness and connection. Founded initially as Brown Dog Yoga in 2013, BDY is best known for its yoga roots but has significantly expanded its offerings over the past eleven years.

“We’re really a multimodality fitness studio with yoga as our foundation,” said Katrina Mailloux, the owner of BDY Studios.

Today, the studio provides a variety of classes, including yoga, barre, cycling, TRX, strength training and Pilates.

Mailloux said BDY is continually evolving to meet the needs of the community.

“We listen to what our students want and create programs and classes tailored to them, rather than offering the same class every time,” she said.

BDY offers a personalized approach and a built-in community to those seeking a more supportive environment than traditional gyms often provide.

Makenzie Stacy, the BDY director of operations and Marshall alumna, said, “It’s unbelievable how many Marshall students walk through our doors.”

Stacy’s own journey with BDY began as a student at Marshall when she discovered the studio through a classmate. She started at the front desk before becoming an instructor and eventually the manager. Additionally, Stacy is a registered dietitian and provides nutrition services and meal plans for clients interested in all aspects of their fitness journey.

Stacy said one of the cornerstones of BDY Studios is the community.

“The community at Marshall always inspired me because there was always something happening, and the students were always there,” she said.

To accommodate student budgets, BDY offers a discounted membership.

“Students can attend eight classes a month at both studios for $104 a month,” Mailloux said about making fitness more accessible to the Marshall community.

For students wanting to try the studio out, BDY offers three weeks of classes for $39.

Beyond its outreach to students, BDY has extended its reach to the broader Marshall community through partnerships with Marshall Athletics. The studio offers specialized fitness programs for various Marshall teams, including football, volleyball, softball and baseball.

“Athletes need something not only for their physical fitness, but also for their mental well-being,” BDY instructor Lauren Vega said.

Though not a Marshall alumna, Vega returned to Huntingtn after traveling extensively to contribute to the city’s growth. BDY’s commitment to Marshall extends beyond fitness through its philanthropic efforts. Established by the studio, the Brown Dog Yoga Foundation has endowed a scholarship for the entrepreneurship program at Marshall’s Lewis College of Business.

More than just a fitness studio, BDY Studios has become a space where fitness intersects with community, well-being and a shared love for Huntington. As BDY Studios continues to grow, its commitment to the Marshall community remains unwavering.

