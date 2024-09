From their unexpected meeting on one bustling college campus to their steadfast love that has transcended to Marshall, one couple said their love story knows no limits.

”We actually met on the day that I moved to Florida for the graduate program,” Mary Beth Ferda, director of student engagement and community outreach for the honors college, said.

Ferda went on to say that both herself and Daniel O’Malley, author and coordinator of undergraduate programs in the English department, both attended the University of Florida for graduate school.

O’Malley said after meeting Ferda, it was a love at first sight scenario.

Story continues below advertisement

“I went home to my two roommates and said what I believed to be verbatim was, ‘She will be mine,’” O’Malley said. “That was a project that took about a year.”

Eventually, Ferda said they were brought together but a nudge from O’Malley’s roommate.

College campuses play a special role in the pair’s relationship, O’Malley said.

“I’ve always felt really at home on a university campus,” O’Malley said. “Now that we work together, I’m now able to remember how much fun it was for us to be in that environment together.”

Similarly, Ferda said, “It is a very energizing, creative space to be in.”

In the early days, the couple said they had a truly memorable date at a pizza place.

“We ordered at least two very large pizzas,” O’Malley said. “We had enough pizza for a whole party.”

Ferda said, “The waiter thought we were unhinged because we ordered so much pizza.”

Jokingly, Ferda went on to say, “He doesn’t remember our first date,” to which O’Malley said, “It is still happening.”

These days, O’Malley and Ferda spend their days with their daughter, son and furry-friend, Buckley.

“We just got our first dog together,” Ferda said. “The dog is a really novel development in our life.”

Family days outings in Huntington are greatly enjoyed by the couple, Ferda said.

“Huntington’s a really fun place to be a family,” Ferda said. “We have a lot of fun just doing kid stuff.”

Beyond Huntington activities, the pair said they thoroughly enjoy all things Disney.

“We love Disney and aren’t ashamed to admit it,” O’Malley said. “The entire time you’re there, it feels like you’re walking around inside of a performance.”

While balancing jobs and a family, Ferda said herself and O’Malley naturally understand how to support each other.

“One of the building blocks of our relationship is that it’s a given that both of us have personal projects that we’re passionate about,” Ferda said.

Likewise, O’Malley said, “We both had that kind of drive and passion toward creative projects, and we both intuitively understand that.”

O’Malley went on to say that Ferda’s passion for her pursuits is just one of her admirable qualities.

“My favorite thing is how deeply she’ll go into a topic,” O’Malley said. “There is no surface level engagement with things, it is a very deep kind of engagement.”

Ferda said O’Malley’s support for her passions is unparalleled.

“He’s a champion of other people’s dreams,” Ferda said. “That is what drew me to him initially and he’s just so fun to be around.”

Together since 2008, both O’Malley and Ferda said they are currently enjoying this season in life working together and raising their family.

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].