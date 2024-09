Courtesy of Marshall University All intramural sports will take place at the Rec Center.

Marshall University intramural sports have begun at the Marshall Recreation Center. The Rec offers a variety of intramural sports every quarter, and anyone with an active MUID number can participate. This may include current Marshall University students, staff and faculty who meet Marshall’s requirements.

Updates about game scheduling and cancellations are also available on the IMLeagues app.

A number of leagues and divisions are available for participants including CoRec (for co-ed teams), Men’s, Women’s, A (competitive), B (recreational), Greek (fraternities and sororities) and Open (for all).

In Fall Quarter 1, a selection of sports are offered ranging from 3v3 soccer, 7v7 flag football, 6v6 volleyball, ultimate frisbee and badminton.

Starting Sept. 16, Fall Quarter 2 opens and will offer 5v5 basketball, 8v8 soccer, doubles pickleball and wallyball.

“We won the championship every year in football. I’m looking forward to winning another championship with the guys,” senior Brandon Hall said.

Hall majors in film studies and finds intramural sports to be an escape from studies where he can take a break and enjoy physical activities with friends. Throughout his three years, he has played basketball, football and volleyball.

“Teamwork, communication and practice,” are three words he used to describe his keys to success.

Intramural sports on campus could potentially benefit students in a number of ways.

“It’s nice to include people who played sports in high school,” said Jacob Tyler, a sports journalism major and employee at the Rec. “A lot of them weren’t able to play on the collegiate level, so it’s nice to have a middle ground for people who still enjoy playing those sports.”

“It’s a good way to meet new people, expand and make new relationships. It’s also a good way to stay fit and healthy,” he said.

