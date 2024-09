Despite harsh weather conditions, Herd football dominated Stony Brook (45-3) with their first win of the 2024 season in a packed Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening, Aug. 31.

Herdzone reported 25,032 fans filled the Joan for the first game of the season. Even with a gray sky and gloomy weather, the Joan was still lit and painted green.

The Herd applied pressure on the defensive end early in the game. Defensive end Jabari Ishamael and defensive lineman Mike Green blitzed Stony Brook with a sack for a loss of two yards early in the first quarter. Cornerback Ian Foster also applied pressure early by forcing a two yard loss (6:51).

Due to inclement weather in the area, there was a weather delay with 5:10 left in the first quarter. Fans had to evacuate the stadium and seek shelter until the weather cleared, and the game resumed after the thunderstorm passed.

After the delay, AJ Turner rushed for 80 yards to give the Herd their first touchdown of the game. Dylan Davis blitzed with a sack, pushing the Seawolves back eight yards.

Marshall closed the first quarter with a score of 7-0.

Throughout the course of the game, all three Herd quarterbacks threw touchdowns.

Quarterback Braylon Braxton led with seven completed passes, two touchdowns, 141 yards and 0 interceptions.

Running back AJ Turner led rushing leaders with an average of 14.9 yards/carry, one touchdown and gaining 119 yards.

Christian Fitzpatrick led receivers with four receptions, one touchdown, a total 97 yards and a longest of 67 yards.

Mike Green was a force on the defensive end and led with nine tackles, one and a half tfl, one and a half sacks with a total of 12 yards.

“Really good team win tonight,” head coach Charles Huff said in a press conference Saturday night. “Huntington was alive.”

Despite the bad weather, Huff said, “It was a complete university win tonight. Not only just on the field with the players but the entire staff and everybody involved. We’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Marshall will travel next Saturday, Sept. 7, against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 4:30 p.m. at Lane Stadium.

Greg Jones can be contacted at [email protected].