Made by Abigail Cutlip Abi before commencement logo

I have begun what I find to be the most terrifying time of college: my last semester. As I approach my impending graduation, I wonder, “Did I do enough while I was here?”

On social media, you will see college students with all of these unique experiences, and that is something that I worry I never had. I am a commuter student, so I am not always on campus when typical “college” things happen.

I have not been able to see all of campus or do everything I have wanted to do, so this semester I will change that. This semester, I will complete my bucket list of things I have yet to do over the past three years.

Over the next few months, join me as I make the most of my last semester. Hopefully, this can inspire you to make the most of your time at Marshall as well

Story continues below advertisement

Vita Frui, Vita Vivet,

Abigail