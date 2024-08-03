Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon
NEWS
OHanlon served as a judge in Cabell County, West Virginia after his career at Marshall.
Contest Encourages Political Writing
Sarah Davis, Managing Editor • August 3, 2024
SPORTS
The Herd will face off against the Bulldogs in next seasons opening game.
Football Announces Opener Against Bulldogs
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • July 16, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Hillary Adams, director of the Marshall HELP Center.
HELP Director Loves Helping Others
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • June 26, 2024
ARTS
Frostop’s menu features a variety of classic American items such as pork BBQ and hot dogs.
Huntington Hotspots: Frostop
Maggie Gibbs, Staff Reporter • July 24, 2024

The façade of Frostop Drive-In on Hal Greer Boulevard is one of Huntington’s iconic locations and, for many, synonymous with “Root Beer.”  Established...

Contest Encourages Political Writing

Sarah Davis, Managing Editor
August 3, 2024
Courtesy of The Herald Dispatch
O’Hanlon served as a judge in Cabell County, West Virginia after his career at Marshall.

Marshall University is a voter-friendly campus, so students are encouraged in a variety of ways to educate themselves on politics and governmental processes. 

One way is by participating in the Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition, which is currently open to all full-time students. 

Patricia Proctor, professor and founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said the contest is named for Judge Dan O’Hanlon, former professor of Marshall’s criminal justice department. 

In 2009, following a big donation, the university started up the program.

Proctor also said learning to write strongly is useful for all students, not just those interested in direct-correlating paths like politics or government. 

“Regardless of one’s field, the ability to think deeply and carefully and articulate an evidence-based argument in writing is a powerful tool for success,” she said. “We have had winners who went on to competitive and excellent med schools, law schools and other graduate programs, and this has helped them not only achieve their immediate goals but also demonstrate that they have the critical thinking skills needed for success in any field.”

This year’s topic is centered around the upcoming election in November. Writers are asked to identify an issue that they feel strongly about and plays a vital role in the polls. This chosen essay question is not only relevant for the time but for those who choose to participate.

“It is a great opportunity to think deeply and learn about issues important to their futures and our country,” Proctor said.

All entered essays must adhere to the criteria listed online. More information on this contest can be found on Marshall’s website or through Proctor herself.

The deadline is Monday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. 

