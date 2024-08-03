Contest Encourages Political Writing

Marshall University is a voter-friendly campus, so students are encouraged in a variety of ways to educate themselves on politics and governmental processes.

One way is by participating in the Dan O’Hanlon Essay Competition, which is currently open to all full-time students.

Patricia Proctor, professor and founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy, said the contest is named for Judge Dan O’Hanlon, former professor of Marshall’s criminal justice department.

In 2009, following a big donation, the university started up the program.

Proctor also said learning to write strongly is useful for all students, not just those interested in direct-correlating paths like politics or government.

“Regardless of one’s field, the ability to think deeply and carefully and articulate an evidence-based argument in writing is a powerful tool for success,” she said. “We have had winners who went on to competitive and excellent med schools, law schools and other graduate programs, and this has helped them not only achieve their immediate goals but also demonstrate that they have the critical thinking skills needed for success in any field.”

This year’s topic is centered around the upcoming election in November. Writers are asked to identify an issue that they feel strongly about and plays a vital role in the polls. This chosen essay question is not only relevant for the time but for those who choose to participate.

“It is a great opportunity to think deeply and learn about issues important to their futures and our country,” Proctor said.

All entered essays must adhere to the criteria listed online. More information on this contest can be found on Marshall’s website or through Proctor herself.

The deadline is Monday, Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m.