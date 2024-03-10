West Virginia Law Firm Creates New Scholarship

Marshall University’s Foundation and Alumni Association announced a new scholarship through The Chafin Law Firm, PLLC, on Feb. 19. The new scholarship is intended for students who were impacted by the opioid epidemic.

Letitia “Tish” Chafin, the managing partner of The Chafin Law Firm, said the scholarship was made after the firm won a case where they represented 33 counties against pharmaceutical companies that allowed the distribution and manufacturing of opioids.

With her and her husband being Marshall graduates, Chafin said she believes the university provides a world-class education for students who are unable to leave West Virginia for college.

Chafin said the winnings from the lawsuit went to help rebuild the affected communities, and the scholarship was just another part of that process.

Story continues below advertisement

“We wanted to add to that and create a scholarship that would allow students who have been negatively affected by the opioid epidemic,” Chafin said.

“Whether they’ve overcome addiction themselves, whether they’re living with grandparents because their parents have been victims of this horrible epidemic, they can have the same opportunity and an opportunity to come to Marshall, get a good education, better their lives and break the cycle.”

Chafin said obtaining an education is the best way to fight the opioid epidemic.

“Education is the great equalizer,” Chafin said. “If somebody from southern West Virginia who comes from a, you know, this unfortunate situation where their parents are maybe both in jail or have overdosed from use of drugs, they can go to Marshall University, get an education and prepare themselves for life to get a good job.”

Chafin said the goal with the scholarship was for potential students to be able to obtain a better life for themselves and for some to become inspired to go into the medical field to better combat the opioid epidemic.

Chafin said it is important for the fortunate to give back to others. She said not just money, but gifts and talents are important things to give, as well.

“We’ve always believed that as a very important part of life,” Chafin said. “We’ve been fortunate, and I think people who are very fortunate should give back and share their talents, their time and their money with organizations that can help bring people up.”

Marshall University said the scholarship is open to all students who have been determined to have financial need, although priority would be given to residents of Mingo County.

Rebecca Stephens, the director of events and public relations for the Marshall University Foundation, said the foundation is grateful to The Chafin Law Firm for the scholarship. She said scholarships like Chafin’s are important in alleviating students’ financial burdens and making college more accessible to all.