Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
NEWS
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Sarah Davis, News Editor • February 21, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Women’s Basketball Dethrones the Monarchs
Wade Sullivan, Student Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Lunches will be provided through the beginning of April.
Local Churches Provide Students Lunch for a Dollar
Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter • February 22, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Panel Discusses Portrayal of Love in Media

Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
February 19, 2024
Chrol+discusses+his+thoughts+on+%E2%80%9CPride+and%0APrejudice.%E2%80%9D
Baylee Parsons
Chrol discusses his thoughts on “Pride and Prejudice.”

Although many films are intended to reflect reality, films too often impact societal behaviors and standards, said the assistant director of the Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies program at Title IX’s Is it Love or is it a Red Flag? event on Monday, Feb. 12.

“Art doesn’t just imitate life – you don’t just represent what you see,” professor Rachel Danford  said. ”Life also imitates art. If you see images modeling certain types of behavior or certain ideals, you will attempt to imitate those in your own life, and I do think that there is this drive that people have to live up to the images that are around us in film and in literature.”

Along with Danford, the panel’s speakers included professor Hilary Brewster, the director of the Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies program; professor 

Del Chrol, the chair of the humanities department; Sam Kinnear, campus advocate for Contact Rape Crisis Center; and Shannon Petree Beckett, the director of systems advocacy for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

In light of Valentine’s Day, the panel discussed problematic behaviors in relationships—or red flags–that have, in part, been normalized due to the way they are portrayed in popular romantic movies such as “The Notebook” and “Pride and Prejudice.”

The most commonly identified red flags in the films were emotional manipulation, infidelity and aggression, which the panel pointed out are often confused with love. 

“We romanticize conflict, and we equate conflict with passion,” Beckett said after showing a scene from “The Notebook.”    

“Being in a relationship is hard enough, and conflict doesn’t necessarily mean you care more about that person.”

“Passion becomes an excuse for being unkind,” Danford added. “Love should make your life easier more often than it makes your life harder.”

Meanwhile, Brewster said it is equally bad to not have any conflict in a relationship.

“There’s this line of balance that fiction and movies are never going to show us,” Brewster said. “Having healthy conflict is the goal: not zero and not constant.”

The panel members frequently came back to the idea that the media’s portrayal of love can affect viewers’ personal relationships.

Referring to results published in a psychological study, Chrol said, “Folks who watched a lot of romantic comedies also expressed greater disappointment in their current relationships.    

People who see these models exhibited in the media are often looking for that sort of thing.”

One famous standard created by a romantic comedy is from the 1989 film “Say Anything,” in which a character stands outside his ex-girlfriend’s window and serenades her with a boombox in order to win her back.

The panel members said that this scene portrays a form of manipulation and violated the female character’s consent.

“A lot of times, we normalize things that should be red flags,” Kinnear said, “and sometimes we really focus on things that are kind of red flags but maybe not as dangerous.”

She added that those in relationships should pay close attention to the severity of their partners’ red flags and how they respond to having their behaviors pointed out.

Darian Marcum, Title IX case manager and host of the event, recommended referring to the Power and Control Wheel to pinpoint toxic behaviors, a chart for identifying red flags in a relationship.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Judge Richard Gergel
Amicus Curiae Returning to Campus
Pantry manager Eva Rhodes and assistant pantry manager Eli Patterson prepare food.
SGA Expands Campus Food Pantry
Crossword Answers Feb. 21
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Charlie and Pamela Bowen have been married 54 years.
Campus Couples: Charlie and Pamela Bowen
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
More in Editors
The Herd had 34 all-time top-10 performances this season.
Swim & Dive Take Home Gold
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Utah Becomes the Latest State to Ban Diversity
Mayor Williams Delivers Final State of the City Address
Career Office Gives Employment Opportunities
The Herd’s two wins of the weekend came over the Spartans.
Softball Smashes the Spartans
Aero Smith (left), Sara Tonin (center) and Paige Noss (right) at the Queens for a Cause event on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Drag Performers Collaborate to Donate
More in Showcase
Voyles has 39 steals on the season.
Men’s Basketball Prepares for the Mountaineers
Abby Herring (1) and Asha Bora (2) running the 5k
Herring Breaks School Record
Toney Stroud
Marshall to Sell Property and Renovate Existing Buildings
Kaitlyn Fleming
More Kindness for the Less Fortunate
Glen Midkiff, chief of staff
A Man who Bleeds Green and White
The Herd had three players score in double-digits against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Women’s Basketball Takes Win Over Louisiana
About the Contributor
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor
Baylee Parsons is a sophomore from Wayne, West Virginia, double-majoring in English and journalism. A proud member of the grammar police, she serves as The Parthenon’s copy editor. In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing and spending time with friends and family. She also participates in local musical theatre. She intends to use her time at The Parthenon to help her pursue a career in book, newspaper or magazine editing.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *