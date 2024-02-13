Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall Brick by Brick

Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
February 13, 2024
Nick+Slater+created+a+replica+of+Marshall%E2%80%99s+campus+in+LEGO+form.
Nolan Duncan
Nick Slater created a replica of Marshall’s campus in LEGO form.

A former Marshall student brought numerous LEGO models based on Marshall University to life in response to a professor’s challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Nick Slater, instructional technologist for the College of Science, said he had been a lifelong fan of LEGOs. He spent his days playing with vehicles and cities he would build.

After coming across an Etsy store that sold small models of college stadiums, Slater said the idea to build his models had taken root. He said Brian Morgan, MU’s vice president for institutional research and planning, challenged him to make a model of the Science Building.

Morgan later said he was greatly impressed with the models.

“When he came up with the model, I put it together,” Morgan said. “I was blown away. And so, then, I just kept challenging- I want more buildings.”

Morgan said he had known Slater for many years. They first met when Slater was touring colleges, and Morgan was the dean of the College of Science. Since then, they have had a close friendship.

Slater said he felt a greater appreciation for campus after working on the models.

“They’ve certainly increased my appreciation of the architecture and the beauty of our campus,” Slater said.

Slater said being able to express himself creatively has helped him improve and be stronger in his career.

Whether through LEGOs or music, he said creativity is a great way to improve his mood and challenge his mind.

Morgan and Slater both said the relationship between students and professors is an important aspect of higher education. Morgan reflected on his time as a professor. He said while some students may have seen him as a jerk, it was because he wanted to challenge his students to do their best.

“I’ve had students in the past that think the way I teach and the way I work and the way I push students is not fair,” Morgan said. “I think it’s important for, you know, the relationship in both ways that the students know we care, they know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it, and then for the faculty to know a little bit of interest in the students.”
About the Contributor
Nolan Duncan, Student Reporter
Nolan Duncan is a journalism broadcast major from Saint Albans, West Virginia. He has a deep passion for all forms of media. As an Eagle Scout, he strives to ensure that every article reflects the higher ideals of Scouting.

