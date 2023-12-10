Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Matthew Schaffer
NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Man Charged After Shooting Three College Students of Palestinian Descent
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editors • December 11, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett
Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • December 9, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • December 10, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Stories Hold Weight, Professor Says at Winter Commencement

Sarah Davis, News Editor
December 10, 2023
Dr.+Rachael+Peckham+delivered+the+keynote+address+at+the+Winter+2023+Commencement+Ceremony.
Alex Cooksey
Dr. Rachael Peckham delivered the keynote address at the Winter 2023 Commencement Ceremony.

Over 500 sons and daughters of Marshall received their degrees at the University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Mountain Health Arena.

The ceremony celebrated students earning associates, bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees. 

English professor Dr. Rachael Peckham gave the keynote address at the ceremony. She is the recipient of the 2022-2023 Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award.

Peckham shared a personal story concerning her family with the audience. After the loss of three family members in a plane crash, she admitted that she has a fear of flying.She described that tragedy within her family as having played a big part in her life and her career. 

Story continues below advertisement

Much like her own, Peckham said that the power of someone’s story should not be taken lightly.

“After 21 years of teaching memoir and autobiography,” she said, “I have yet to find a more powerful tool for creating empathy and understanding—the cornerstones of caring.”

Peckham also expressed the importance of sharing these stories, thanking her parents for supplying a caring community—one that she said allows a person to “fly again.”

Closing out her address, Peckham said that the graduates should take what Marshall has given them and disperse it into the world. 

“It’s this university’s promise to you that you belong, that you are cared for and cherished,” she said. “It’s your responsibility now to live into that promise: spreading that sense of belonging and caring to others in your communities and professions.” 

Among Peckham were other University leaders, including President Brad D. Smith, Provost Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee and Student Body President Walker Tatum.

West Virginia State Senator Joe Manchin also attended the ceremony.

Following Peckam’s address—and notes from Smith, Tatum and Manchin—the graduates walked across the stage and received the degrees they’d earned.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Offensive Coordinator Clint Trickett
Four Football Coaches Released After .500 Season
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
The collaboration was announced at a press conference on Friday, Nov. 17, on campus.
Medical Partnership Called ‘Groundbreaking’
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Bex Abroad: A Love Letter to Marshall
Nate Martin battles for the ball.
Men's Basketball Walloped by the Wildcats
The Parthenon Faculty Adviser Charles Bowen
We Keep Newsroom Culture Alive... and Crazy
More in NEWS
Mikio Mori
Japanese Ambassador to Visit Campus
Faculty members from various departments meet with council staff.
Marshall Should Seek More Fellowships, Humanitarian Council Grant Administrator Said
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: MIT Students Suspended for Pro-Palestine Protest
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service
More in Showcase
The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Hot Lunch Feeds Conversation
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Quarterback Cam Fancher dives towards the endzone.
Football Team Gains Bowl Eligibility
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *