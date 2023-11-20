Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony

For the first time, Marshall University’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America will host an induction ceremony into the West Virginia Public Relations Hall of Fame.

Dr. Terry Hapney, professor of public relations and faculty advisor for Marshall’s PRSSA, described the society as “the statewide organization that recognizes the exemplary work of those scholarly and professional who has been very impactful in public relations in the state of West Virginia.”

The 2023 inductees include Trevellya “Tee” Ford-Ahmed, Ph.D., a Professor Emeritus at West Virginia State University and the communications and media director for Mount Zion Black Culture Center; Bill Bissett, state director for United States Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; and Linda Arnold, MA, MBA, the founder, former chairman and CEO of the Arnold Agency.

The West Virginia Public Relations Hall of Fame is the highest recognition that the PRSSA gives out. This is the first year that Marshall is hosting this event.

“Marshall’s chapter of PRSSA has collectively worked extremely hard in preparation to host this event, but also this event is valuable to the students because it allows them to get hands-on experience in the field by planning and advertising a major event but also by networking,” Hapney said.

The induction ceremony will be held in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. For more information about the event and the inductees this year, please visit prsawv.org.