Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
NEWS
The poster for the upcoming ceremony
Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter • November 20, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • November 24, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 19, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marshall to Host Public Relations Hall of Fame Ceremony

Makai Laguines, Student Reporter
November 20, 2023
The+poster+for+the+upcoming+ceremony
Courtesy of @marshall_prssa on Instagram
The poster for the upcoming ceremony

For the first time, Marshall University’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America will host an induction ceremony into the West Virginia Public Relations Hall of Fame. 

Dr. Terry Hapney, professor of public relations and faculty advisor for Marshall’s PRSSA,  described the society as “the statewide organization that recognizes the exemplary work of those scholarly and professional who has been very impactful in public relations in the state of West Virginia.” 

The 2023 inductees include Trevellya “Tee” Ford-Ahmed, Ph.D., a Professor Emeritus at West Virginia State University and the communications and media director for Mount Zion Black Culture Center; Bill Bissett, state director for United States Sen. Shelley Moore Capito; and Linda Arnold, MA, MBA, the founder, former chairman and CEO of the Arnold Agency. 

The West Virginia Public Relations Hall of Fame is the highest recognition that the PRSSA gives out. This is the first year that Marshall is hosting this event. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Marshall’s chapter of PRSSA has collectively worked extremely hard in preparation to host this event, but also this event is valuable to the students because it allows them to get hands-on experience in the field by planning and advertising a major event but also by networking,” Hapney said. 

The induction ceremony will be held in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-8 p.m. For more information about the event and the inductees this year, please visit prsawv.org
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: MIT Students Suspended for Pro-Palestine Protest
Roses are placed on the edge of the Memorial Fountain during the Annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony.
Fountain Ceremony Celebrates Unity Despite Tragedy
Marshall Health Network Brings New Telehealth Service
Matthew Schaffer
BeyondMU: Top Law Firms Threaten to End Recruitment Over Antisemitism
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) during his announcement
Manchin Will Not Run For Re-Election
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
Eighth Annual Jeff Kovatch Memorial Cleanup Photos
More in Reporters
Volleyball Loses to Arkansas State
Abby Herring
Abby Herring Makes Marshall Cross Country History
Ryann Province sings at Tunes Tuesday.
Singer Ryann Renae Performs at Tunes Tuesday Live Event
Philip Shenon speaks on Presidents Lyndon Johnson and John F. Kennedy.
Amicus Curiae Explores Kennedy Assassination
Wyatt Fricks dunking
Men’s Basketball Wins Final Exhibition
The Marshall Mens Soccer Team celebrates after a goal.
Men's Soccer Advances
More in Showcase
Rasheen Ali attempts to hurdle a defender.
Marshall Football Wins ‘75’ Memorial Game
Nate Martin dunking
Men's Basketball Loses to Radford
Attendees at the inaugural Diversitea event
Counseling Center Hosts Inaugural Mental Health Event
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
Bex Abroad: Food, Glorious Food!
The Herd Mens Soccer team celebrates their 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Tournament Championship win.
Men’s Soccer Defeats WVU in Sun Belt Championship
Alvaro Garcia-Pascual running for the ball
Men's Soccer Beats UK, Advances to Championship
About the Contributor
Makai Laguines, Student Reporter
Makai Laguines is a senior at Marshall University majoring in multimedia journalism. Makai is from Georgia and is part of Marshall Women's Soccer Team. Makai is also president of the Eta Zeta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. In Makai's free time, she enjoys listening to music and hanging out with friends.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *