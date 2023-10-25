Marshall Releases Course Schedule for Spring 2024

Students should begin planning their Spring 2024 Semester as Marshall has released the course schedule on Monday, Oct. 23.

The course schedule can be found online and contains the courses available for all majors and minors being offered in spring 2024.

Students will be able to begin scheduling courses starting with seniors on Monday, Nov. 6, juniors on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 7-8, sophomores on Nov. 9, 10 and 13 and freshmen on Nov. 14-17.

Freshmen and sophomores are required to meet with their advisors prior to scheduling. Any account holds must also be removed by academic advisors prior to registration.

Those given priority registration have already begun their advising for spring classes and will register for courses on Nov. 2 and 3.

The course schedule can be found on MUBert online or by searching “spring 2024 course schedule” on marshall.edu.