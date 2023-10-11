Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
NEWS
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Evan Green, Executive Editor • October 11, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Joel Spears, Student Reporter • October 11, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Sarah Davis, News Editor • October 7, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

History Department Podcast Covers Israel-Palestine Conflict

Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
October 11, 2023
Palestinians+watch+others+looking+for+injured+in+the+rubble+of+a+destroyed+residential+building+following+an+Israeli+airstrike+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+10%2C+2023.
Courtesy of Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians watch others looking for injured in the rubble of a destroyed residential building following an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

Two Marshall history professors teamed up 48 hours after Israel’s declaration of war to give historical context surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict for a special episode of the department’s new podcast “History Over Coffee.”

Dr. Chris White joined Dr. Manamee Guha on Monday, Oct. 9, for the episode, which reviews the events that led to the recent attacks launched by Hamas through air, land and sea raids on Israel. The attack happened on Oct. 7, a day after the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War in 1973.

White highlighted the religious, geographical and imperialistic roles that plague the conflict.

“It’s useful for people to understand that what we’re seeing in the media right now. It’s important to see these images, but it’s also really important to take a step back and ask what do the scholars have to say about this,” White said. “Both sides have examples of this kind of thing, not exactly like this, but where atrocities have been carried out. If you look back to 1948, there are Palestinian attacks on Jewish villages and Jewish attacks on Palestinian villages.”

Story continues below advertisement

The conflict has been ongoing since Jewish persecution across Europe displaced many European Jews. As the rise of Darwinism and the events surrounding World War II broke out, millions more Jewish people were displaced. Britain and the United States took roles in attempting to find a new home for the displaced Jewish people, which eventually led to the creation of the state of Israel.

On Tuesday, White joined Rabbi Victor Urecki at B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, West Virginia to further discuss the conflict.  The episode focusing on their conversation is set to be released soon. Urecki has been extensively studying the conflict, having been to Israel numerous times over the years.

 

Correction: This story previously said the attack by Hamas happened on the 50th anniversary of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur. This is incorrect, as the anniversary of the holiday and the Yom Kippur War are not the same.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Editors
Maddi Morgan, a Marshall senior, spoke in front of the Wyoming judiciary committee.
Marshall Student Advocates for Stricter Laws After Groomer Takes Advantage of Loophole
Marshall hosts workshops with IT to improve MyMU.
MyMU Workshop Focuses on Design Thinking
A Chalk the Walk entry
Chalk the Walk Photos
Aoumaich and Silva celebrate during the contest
Men’s Soccer Makes History Against Georgia Southern
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Comes to Huntington
Bex Abroad: The Other Side of Studying Abroad
Bex Abroad: The Other Side of Studying Abroad
More in NEWS
Local Center Combats Huntington Drug Epidemic
Griffin Wagoner and Semoni Weaver recieved their crowns at the Homecoming game.
Homecoming Royalty Announced at Football Game
Black Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees and Behalfs (from left to right) : Cheryl White (on behalf of Roy Goines), Wendy Thomas (on behalf of Ed Starling), Marie Redd, Dr. Kimberly Austin, Joseph Williams, Victoria Smith, William Smith and Delegate Sean Hornbuckle.
Black Alumni Organization Inducts Inaugural Hall of Fame Class
Dr. Ross Salary
Research Grant Will Benefit Scientific Advances
Marshall faculty participating in a Design Thinking training hosted by the iCenter.
iCenter Develops Innovation Catalyst Training
Ronnie London will speak at the forum on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Marshall to Host First Amendment Forum
More in Showcase
Matthew Bell and teammates celebrating.
No. 1 Men’s Soccer Continues Hot Streak Against Georgia State
Marco dressed as Mario for Party on the Plaza
Party on the Plaza Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend
Marshall athletics sponsored Hoops in Huntington, which featured the athletes interacting with fans and competing with one another.
Hoops in Huntington Takes Over Downtown
Students paid $1 to bash a car colored to represent ODU in preparation for Homecoming 2023.
WMUL-FM Car Bash Prepares for Homecoming
Miss Captivating Pageant contestants (from left to right): Shayla Hammond, Tamara Cheeks, Tia Wooding, ZyAira Keene, Cyrah Moore and Gabby Mcnab.
Cyrah Moore Named Miss Captivating
Alexander Stjernegaard sizes up his opponent.
Men’s Soccer Outlasts No. 3 UCF
About the Contributor
Matthew Schaffer, Managing Editor
Matthew Schaffer is a senior at Marshall University pursuing a B.A. in multimedia journalism with a minor in political science. He follows national politics and foreign affairs. He has previously worked as a reporter for both The Parthenon and WMUL. After graduating, he plans to pursue a political and investigative journalism career. In the meantime, he is the self-proclaimed "Hoops Fever Champion" and is, in fact, accepting challengers.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *