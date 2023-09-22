Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • September 22, 2023
Senior players were honored before the match.
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • September 21, 2023
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities
Sarah Davis, News Editor • September 22, 2023
Homecoming 2023 Presents Traditions and New Opportunities

Sarah Davis, News Editor
September 22, 2023
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.
Courtesy of Marshall University New
Matt James is the executive director of alumni relations.

Homecoming allows the University to acknowledge its impact on students, faculty and community members, said Matt James, executive director of alumni relations.

“We always have this unifying spirit about us, but Homecoming gives us a reason to really celebrate that,” he said. “All schools say that they’re a family, but at Marshall we really live that each and every day.”

The Homecoming theme for this year is “Super Marco Level Up.” The theme is a play on words from the movie “Super Mario Bros.,” according to the University’s website.

Some traditional events students can participate in include the annual Homecoming parade and the pep rally/bonfire, both on Friday,  Sept. 29.  Meanwhile, the first-ever Sneaker Ball, an informal dance that encourages wearing sneakers, will debut on that same Friday night. 

The Homecoming Court will also have a new focus on inclusivity, said James, referencing that the two winners will have the freedom to choose their titles.

“They will be able to call themselves Mr. and Ms. Marshall if that’s what they choose,” he said, “but if not, we are making it more inclusive by calling them Marshall royalty.”

The week’s events lead up to the football game against Old Dominion University on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Homecoming brings a sense of community to the already established Marshall family, according to James. With the inclusion of new aspects, he described this year’s celebration as a significant one.

“Marshall really is experiencing a special time in our history right now,” he said. 

For a full list of Homecoming events, visit the Marshall U app. 
About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a junior from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

