Texas State Sweeps Marshall Baseball in Three-Game Series

Marshall baseball was swept by Texas State in a three-game series over the weekend.

In game one on Friday, April 14, Marshall lost 5-1.

“Give their pitcher credit. He obviously pitched his tail off and was really tough on us,” Head Coach Greg Beals said about opposing pitcher Levi Wells’ complete game. “We didn’t play clean enough on defense to stay in a tough game like that.”

Kyle Schaefer went 3-3 and hit his fifth home run of the season, which leads the team.

Christian Lucio went 2-3, which were two doubles.

Luke Edwards also brought in a hit.

In game two on Saturday, Marshall was shutout 6-0.

Starting pitcher Raymond Pacella had six strikeouts in 5.0 innings. He gave up two hits and four walks, allowing two runs.

Edwards, Lucio and Kelber Peralta all got base hits.

In game three on Sunday, Marshall lost 5-4.

Marshall had a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the seventh.

“Tough weekend again for our team,” Beals said after the final game. “We are so close, but need to find the winning edge – the edge that allows us to make great pitches, plays and hits in crunch time. This is a very strong baseball conference. It is often a very fine line that separates the winning and losing team. We will continue to work hard to find that edge.”

Edwards and Lucio recorded each a hit, making it three straight games with a hit for both.

Schaefer and Gio Ferraro brought in the four runs for the Herd.

Zac Addkison pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and allowing two runs.