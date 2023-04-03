Bill Noe Flight School to Welcome Guest Speaker

Students and faculty at Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School are set to welcome Executive Jet Management’s president as a guest speaker on Monday, April 3.

Brian Hirsch, Executive Jet Management president, will speak at 6 p.m. at the Bill Noe Flight School, which is located in Charleston, West Virginia.

Hirsch earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and his master’s from the Georgia Institute of Technology School of Aerospace Engineering. He started his flight career with GE Aviation and co-founded a part of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Executive Jet Management is the largest aircraft managing company in the world. As president, Hirsch leads the company and its professional staff.

Nancy Ritter, instructor and director of the school, says that Hirsch’s presentation is anticipated by the flight students and faculty.

“We look forward to hearing Brian’s motivational discussion and having you join us for this exceptional opportunity with one of the industry leaders and influencers,” she said in a Marshall University press release.

Hirsch’s presentation is part of the school’s Excellence in Aviation Professional Speaker series.

Anyone who is interested in attending Hirsch’s presentation must email [email protected] or [email protected] by Friday, March 31.