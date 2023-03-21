Baseball drops three-game series Against App State in first SBC series of the season

Marshall Baseball lost a three-game series over the weekend against Appalachian State.

In game one on Friday, Marshall lost 12-4.

“We have to execute pitches better. That’s where it’s at,” Head Coach Greg Beals said after the loss. “The game got in a situation where they got offensive. They were relaxed and got a lead. It makes it tougher on our bullpen. We have to do more offensively in the middle of the game and make sure we’re on the pitches we want to be on.”

App State was leading 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth until the mountaineers exploded for a seven-run inning that included a three-run home run.

Marshall added three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Elijah Vogelsong’s sacrifice fly, scoring Gio Ferraro; Kyle Schaefer’s ground out, scoring Daniel Carinci; Owen Ayer’s single, scoring Christian Lucio.

In game two on Saturday, Marshall lost 9-8.

“Drew Harlow has been so good all year long. We were in a position where he had the ball with a lead, and it just didn’t work out today. That’s baseball. I’m going to give Harlow the ball in that position again,” Beals said. “We did a lot of good things as a ballclub today. We got ourselves in positions. We played with great energy and kept competing.”

The game was back and forth, with Marshall leading 6-5 into the top of the seventh.

App State put four runs on the board in the seventh inning to give them a three-run lead.

Marshall fought back in the bottom of the seventh with a Schaefer single that scored Vogelsong and a Calin Smith sacrifice fly that scored Edwards. The fight was ultimately not enough, as the Herd fell short by just one run.

In game three on Sunday, Marshall won 7-5.

“Zac (Addkison) set the tempo for the day. They’ve been tough offensively all weekend. Zac went four hitless and six innings strong. He put our team in a good spot,” Beals said. “I love the fight our guys showed offensively. They kept battling and battling. We had a game plan, and we executed it.”

Starting pitcher Addkison got his first win of the season, pitching 6.0 innings with four strikeouts.

Marshall scored three early runs in the first and third inning.

In the first inning, Smith singled, scoring Ayers. In the third inning, Ayers homered, scoring Edwards and Smith homered.

App State got on the board in the fifth, scoring two runs.

Marshall responded in the fifth with Ferraro’s single that scored Edwards, making it 5-2.

In the sixth, App State added one run, with Marshall adding one themselves on an Edwards sacrifice fly, scoring Vogelsong.

With App State scoring a run in the seventh, Marshall responded in the eighth with an Edwards single scoring, Kebler Peralta.

App State added one more in the ninth with a home run, making the final score 7-5.

Marshall will next play at Cincinnati on Tuesday, Mar. 21.