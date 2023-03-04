Job Fair Returns

Marshall University’s Career Services sponsored the Career Expo in previous years in the Don Morris Room for students and community members to meet with local businesses.

More than 140 companies have been invited to next week’s Career and Educator Expos. The job fair will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 8, in the Memorial Student Center.

Companies such as Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the FBI will be in attendance for the job fair to offer jobs and internships.

The Educator Expo will take place in the lower level of the Memorial Student Center, Room BE5. Representatives from 27 school districts will be looking for not only educators, but a variety of employees from different fields including counselors, nurses and speech pathologists.

Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education, encourages students to come dressed professionally and ready to utilize this time to network. “I encourage those who are coming to the events to be dressed professionally, have their resumes and be prepared with a 30-second commercial about themselves,” Brown said.

Additionally, the Office of Career Education will be collaborating with JC Penney for their “Suit Up” event from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 5, at the Huntington Mall where students and staff of Marshall University will receive a discount on business and professional attire.