Marshall Baseball Drops Series Against Charleston Southern

Marshall dropped a three-game series against Charleston Southern over the weekend.

On Friday, Marshall fell to the buccaneers 18-8.

“Today was tough on the mound for us,” Herd baseball head coach Greg Beals said after the team’s first loss of the season. “We simply got stuck up in the zone. When we executed the bottom of the zone, we had success. We took a punch today.”

Chris Noble hit two home runs for the herd, scoring Daniel Carinci both times.

Carinci also finished the day going 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored.

Marshall gave up two big innings in the fourth and the seventh, giving up six runs in both.

Marshall finished the game with 11 hits: and Charleston Southern finished with 16.

Patrick Copen was the starting pitcher for the Herd, pitching three innings and giving up five hits with two strikeouts. Copen was handed the loss for the game (0-1).

On Saturday, Marshall scored seven unanswered runs to win 7-4.

“I am proud of the response and the competitive toughness we talk about,” Beals said. “Bouncing back from yesterday and being down four today, we pitched the ball well today. Raymond Pacella got us into the middle of the game, Drew Harlow was really good in the middle and Ryan Cap made pitches when he needed to. We need to do a better job defensively supporting our pitching staff, but we executed a huge bunt defense getting the lead runner in the eighth. Offensively we kept competing, scoring in both the eighth and ninth after having two outs and nobody on base.”

Through five innings, Marshall was scoreless, but in the top of the sixth, the Herd exploded for a four-run inning to tie the game. Kyle Schaefer singled, advancing Cam Harthan to third and scoring Kebler Peralta; Gabriel Cabrera singled to center, advancing Schaefer to second and scoring Harthan; On a wild pitch, Owen Ayers advanced to second, Cabrera advanced to third and Schaefer scored; Gio Ferraro hit a sacrifice fly to center, Ayers advanced to third and Cabrera scored.

Then in the top of the eighth, Ferarro singled up the middle, scoring Ayers, putting Marshall up 5-4.

Luke Edwards hit a home run in the top of the Ninth, scoring Amari Bartee and putting them up 7-4.

The winning Pitcher was Drew Harlow, and Ryan Capuano was given the save.

On Sunday, Marshall lost 6-1 to the Buccaneers.

“We didn’t do the little things today,” Beals said after the loss. “We have to be able to execute the finer points of the game in order to beat a solid opponent on the road. Zac had an encouraging start for us on the mound.”

Marshall had the buccaneers scoreless after four innings; starting pitcher Zac Addkison pitched 4.1 innings without giving up a hit, striking out five.

Marshall scored their only run of the game on a solo home run from Cabrera in the top of the fourth.

After the fourth inning, Charleston Southern scored six unanswered runs, putting up two in the fifth, two in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth.

Addkison has handed the loss for the game (0-1).

Marshall’s next series is at the Kennedy Center against St. Johns, starting this Friday at 2 p.m.