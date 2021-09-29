Marshall Men’s Soccer Navigates Tough Competition

Navigating choppy waters, the Marshall men’s soccer team has been hitting its stride against tough competition.

After a draw against #4 WVU and a victory over #7 Akron, the Thundering Herd will face its third consecutive ranked opponent this weekend, #10 Kentucky.

Akron entered Tuesday’s matchup against Marshall winless in its last two contests.

However, the Zips have already proven this season that Akron can compete with the best of the best.

On its way to a record of 4-1-1,Akron defeated the #3 team in the nation, Pitt, who made it all of the way to the final four of the college cup last season, and also drawing against Indiana, whom Marshall played and defeated in the college cup final.

The Zips also defeated the Thundering Herd in overtime last season by a final score of 2-1, in what was the team’s opener.

However, Marshall has also been tested early, playing against ranked opponents back-to-back.

The Herd acted like they have been there before Tuesday against the Zips, overall dominating the game and winning by a final score of 2-0.

The first goal of the game was netted by the reigning conference USA Offensive MVP, the Thundering Herd’s own Vitor Dias.