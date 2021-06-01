Get Involved and Explore: Editor’s Picks

If you love art and supporting small business, The Red Caboose is your place to visit! Not only is the staff the best, but there is a huge variety of amazing artisan finds. They have everything from books, art pieces, soaps, STICKERS and more!

I have become a huge art junkie, so I also have to recommend The Huntington Museum of Art. They have so many amazing exhibits and a conservatory with beautiful plants and a gorgeous Dale Chihuly piece.

Not only is this a great place to check out, they also have a walking trail and work hard to keep new exhibits coming. Also great for kids, they have an area with fun activities for them.

Brittany Hively, Executive Editor.