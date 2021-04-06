Herd women’s soccer ramping up for season finale

Freshman Abi Hugh directs her teammate in hopes up settng up a through-pass during a contest with WVU Tech Sunday, March 28. Marshall won the game 7-1, with Hugh scoring three goals. She has seven goals on the season, the team lead.

After falling at Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, the Marshall women’s soccer team shifts its focus to Friday when it will take on Middle Tennessee at Hoops Family Field in the regular season finale.

Marshall is 0-5 in conference play, and Middle Tennessee is 2-3 in C-USA play. Both are out of the race for a conference tournament bid.

In his first season, Marshall head coach Michael Swan has been working with a young squad.

The Herd’s leading goal scorer is freshman Abi Hugh, who has seven goals. That total makes up 54% of the team’s goals.

Hugh leads the conference in goals per game and points per game and is second in total goals and points.

Graduate student Metztli Gonzalez is an exception to the young Herd squad. She is second on the team in minutes played, at 688, and she has one goal on the season.

Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney McVicker has started seven of eight games in the box for the Herd, racking up 34 saves on the season.

The final contest of the season will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Hoops Family Field. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast by WMUL-FM 88.1 on-air and online.

Grant Goodrich can be contacted at [email protected]