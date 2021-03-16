Athlete of the Week: Ryan Leitch, baseball

For his performance at Mercer in the final two games of the three-game series, freshman Ryan Leitch has earned athlete of the week honors.

After a slow game one for Marshall as a team and Leitch as an individual, the offense picked up in game two, and the momentum carried over into game three. The Herd scored 10-plus runs in back-to-back games, winning 11-10 in game one and 19-9 in game two.

Leitch was a large part of that offensive explosion, with all three of his hits going for homeruns, but more than anything, Leitch exemplifies the team’s combined production.

Marshall had 14 hits as a team in game one and 20 hits in game two. Although Leitch did not lead the way in total hits, his hits were the most impactful, leading the way in RBIs and homeruns.

In game one, Leitch hit a solo homerun in the top of the sixth to tie the game at six; the Herd did not trail again.

In game two, Leitch got on base in the first inning by way of a walk, his first of three walks on the day.

Leitch scored himself in the top of the second with a two-run homer to left. He got things going again at the plate as the leadoff hitter in the top of the eighth, hitting his second homerun of the day.

Not only did Leitch put in work at the plate, but he also added eight putouts and one assist to his day on Sunday as catcher.

On the season, Leitch leads the Herd in homeruns and RBIs, with five and nine, respectively.