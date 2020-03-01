Thundering Herd’s Comeback Falls Short, 77-69, to North Texas at home

After going on a 19-0 run for most of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to three at 72-69 with 3:03 remaining in the game, the Marshall University women’s basketball team was held without another point and was defeated by the University of North Texas 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Thundering Herd dropped to 11-16 overall (6-10 Conference USA) while the Mean Green improved to 11-17 (5-11 C-USA).

“I felt like we were really passive,” Marshall Head Coach Tony Kemper said. “Early on, you can’t do that. That’s the second game in a row where it has been like that. On the flip side, you have to give a lot of credit to North Texas. They came in and made shots and made them early.”

Today, the Herd honored three players on senior day: guard/forward combo Princess Clemons, forward Khadaijia Brooks and junior forward Brianna Toney, who is forgoing her final year of eligibility to graduate early.

Kemper said he was sad to send out the seniors on a bad note in front of the home crowd.

“I appreciate all their work for us,” Kemper said. “I don’t like when it (senior day) goes like this. Last year it was bombs away and a fairy tale.”

Kemper was referencing the Herd’s 87-42 shackling of FIU on last season’s senior night game.

The Thundering Herd were led by Brooks and Taylor Pearson. Brooks finished with a season-high 16 points (6-for-9), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Pearson also finished with 16 points (6-for-10), three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Freshman guard Paige Shy was the only other Herd player in double-figures with 10 points (4-for-9) and five rebounds. Junior guard Kristen Mayo scored nine points (3-for-10), six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Herd accumulated 30 points in the paint, 24 from the bench, 18 off turnovers and three second chance. The team also shot 47.2% from the field (25-for-53), 45.5% from beyond the arc (10-for-22) and 64.3% from the free throw line (9-for-14).

Three members of the Mean Green reached double digits in scoring. Freshman guard N’Yah Boyd led the way with 24 points (8-for-15), three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior forward Anisha Jones followed with a double-double 13 points (6-for-12), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Junior guard Summer Jones rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points (4-for-8), one rebound and one assist.

The Mean Green outrebounded the Herd, 42-26. The team had 30 points in the paint, 26 from the bench, 24 off turnovers, 13 second chance and six on the fast break. The team also shot 46% from the field (29-for-63), 42.1% from beyond the arc (8-for-19) and 44% from the free throw line (11-for-25).

Up next for the Herd, it travels to Miami, Florida to take on the FIU Panthers with tipoff set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the FIU Arena.

Spencer DuPuis can be contacted at [email protected]