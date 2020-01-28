Highlights from the women’s game against WKU

The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Western Kentucky University Lady Toppers with a final score of 74-65 on Saturday...
Junior Taylor Pearson led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds as the Marshall University women’s basketball team defeated the University of Al...
The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Middle Tennessee State University Lady Raiders on Thursday, with a final score o...
The Marshall University women’s basketball team was defeated by the Bowling Green State University Falcons, with a final score of 82-69, on Saturday...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.