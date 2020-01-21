Behind the scenes of the unsung hero of Marshall men’s basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Normally athletes and coaches dominate the headlines for the Marshall Univeristy men’s basketball team, but the director of the men’s basketball operations provides a different hero to the story. Despite not being recognized for his importance, Neal Scaggs, the director of operations, has remained thankful for his opportunities and family that comes with the Herd.

“I am very fortunate to be in the profession I am in now,” Scaggs said. “I am proud to say that I have the best second family anyone could ask for.”

Scaggs is a native of Logan, West Virginia. He started out as a student manager in 2009 rising in the ranks as video coordinator in 2011. This is Scaggs’ 11th season with the Thundering Herd.

“Neal has done an amazing job for not only me but for the previous coaching staff,” Marshall’s Head Coach Dan D’Antoni said. “I could not ask for a better man for the position.”

His job consists of scheduling every game and practice, including traveling arrangements and hotels for the coaching staff, managers, training staff and basketball boosters. Scaggs and his wife, Haley Scaggs, are parents to a boy, Scout.

“I don’t know how Neal does it all,” Haley Scaggs said. “He works so hard every day to make sure that this whole team and everyone apart of it goes through their daily life with no hesitation, and still makes enough time and energy to come home and put forth more than enough energy into me and our child. He is the best dad and husband anyone can ask for.”

Scaggs’ said his biggest supporters in his life are his mother and father.

“My mom and dad did so much for me growing up, driving me to and from practices and games at all hours,” he said. “They helped me practice, washed my clothes, helped me with school. You don’t really appreciate that until you eventually grow-up.”

Scaggs’ said his favorite part about having his job is the numerous opportunities to meet new people and maintain old relationships. He also explained that one of the perks of having this job allows him to travel to so many places he had never thought he would get to go. Scaggs said his goal in the near future are to work his way into a “Power 5 school” staff.