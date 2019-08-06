Gore signs to play professional basketball in Spain

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

From West Virginia to Malaga, Spain, Marshall women’s basketball alumna Shayna Gore signed a contract to continue her basketball career overseas professionally with Unicaja Baloncesto.

“Basketball has always been special to me,” Gore said. “But I didn’t realize how special it was until I got here. It is something special to wear Marshall across your chest.”

The Logan, West Virginia native finished her time with the Herd as Marshall’s all-time leader in three-pointers made with 303, nearly doubling the second-place record. In the top four single-season totals of made three’s, Gore sits in three of the ranks; one of these includes a team record of 96 in the 2018-2019 season.

“The playing style has prepared me for this,” Gore said. “A lot of people don’t really see Conference USA for their talents, but there are some really good players.”

Along with her accomplishments from the three-point line, Gore became the third player in program history to reach 2,000 points and is third all-time in team history with 2,081. She also sits in second for all-time in field goals made (721), sixth in steals (194), assists (319), free throws made (336) and seventh in three-point percentage (36.1%). She scored 642 points in her senior season, which ranks fourth best in Herd history.

Gore capped off her Marshall career in helping the team turn in an eight-win improvement from 2017-18 to 2018-19 and was named first team All-Conference USA. Marshall accepted an invitation the WBI Postseason Tournament and defeated Davidson (67-64) in the first round before falling to Appalachian State in the second round.

“I really want to thank Coach Kemper in all of this,” Gore said. “We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but when we did it was dangerous. He has really been supportive through this whole process. He has pushed me to be a better player and a better person. I think what he is doing for the program is really good.”

Gore’s new team is a member of Liga Femenina 2, the second division of Spanish Women’s Basketball. Unicaja Baloncesto is just going into its third year of existence, although the organization has had a men’s team since the late 1970’s. It took Unicaja just two seasons to be promoted to Liga Femenina 2 as the squad finished second in 2017-18– its first year on the court–and then first in 2018-19. The 2019-20 season tips off in October.

