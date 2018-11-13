Herd men’s basketball to take on Mount St. Mary’s

Marshall senior guard Rondale Watson drives through Hofstra defenders in the paint. Watson has 14 points in Marshall's win over the Pride.

The Marshall men’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand Wednesday against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in the Cam Henderson Center.

“They play a very similar style to what we do,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “In fact, it’s the same defense and the same offense. I don’t know if (Mount St. Mary’s head coach Dan Engelstad) got it before I did or if I got it before him, but they’re definitely the same.”

The Herd looks to improve on its 2-0 record coming off a 76-72 win over Hofstra Sunday, in the team’s first home game of the season. Mount St. Mary’s aims to notch its first win of the year after an 0-2 start with losses to NC State and Hofstra. The game will be the Mountaineers’ third of four straight road games to begin the year.

D’Antoni said Marshall needs to improve on its rebounding heading into Wednesday’s contest against the Mountaineers.

“We’ve had a couple periods of rebounding that we’ve got to get better at,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve been a perimeter team for four years. We have to mix it a little bit from the perimeter to the inside with Iran (Bennett) and (Ante) Sustic. We’ve got to be better at seeing those opportunities.”

Mount St. Mary’s has struggled with rebounding to start the year and opponents have out-rebounded the Mountaineers by an average of 15.9 per game.

Herd freshman guard Taevion Kinsey is coming off a strong defensive performance against Hofstra, in which he held Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman to four points in the final 10 minutes of the contest. Wright-Foreman had 30 points in the first 30 minutes of the game. Kinsey said that, while he is taking everything on a gamely basis, he is going into Wednesday with the same mindset.

“I’m just taking it game by-game,” Kinsey said. “Mount St. Mary’s is a good team, and we’re just going to go in and attack it like every other game.”

D’Antoni said that the game against Mount St. Mary’s is going to be another chance to put his team’s style of play that he has deemed ‘hillbilly ball’ on display.

“It’s always hillbilly ball,” said D’Antoni. “It’s where I’m from, I’m proud of it, and there’s a lot of good people in those merry hills. You know that’s who I am.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Derek Gilbert can be contacted at [email protected]