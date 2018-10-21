Herd volleyball drops match to UTSA

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s volleyball team to UTSA lost 3-1 Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center.

With the win, UTSA will improved to 16-5 (8-1 C-USA) and Marshall fell to 10-13 (3-6 C-USA).

“We knew we had to play at an optimal level and there were times that we did and I thought we were pretty equal.” Marshall head coach Mitch Jacobs said. “Then, there were times that we didn’t,” “That is why they are 7-1 in the league.”

Marshall took the second lead of the match in the third set with kill by senior middle hitter Lauren Mattmuller. After a kill by freshman Sarah Schank, Marshall took a two-point lead. UTSA collected three points on a kill and two Marshall errors and UTSA led 15-14. Marshall retaliated with four points from three UTSA errors and a redshirt sophomore Ciera DeBell kill giving the Herd an 18-15 led. Marshall pulled away and later won its only set of the match with a kill by junior Ivana Trencheva.

However, winning set three wasn’t enough to win the match. UTSA won the match 3-1.

DeBell led the Herd with 14 kills and 12 digs. Schank had eight kills and 22 digs, Amber Weber finished with 23 digs, Gabby Coulter had 21 assists and Isa Dostal had three blocks and assisted on two blocks.

Marshall is currently placed 10th in Conference USA with six games remaining before the conference tournament, which will be held at the Cam Henderson Center.

“We have got to get some (wins)” Jacobs said. “They have to show up every day and want it. As coaches we have to keep grinding and getting them as good as we can this season. With six left, five in conference, they are all very good teams.”

The Herd will travel to Hattiesburg, Mississippi Friday to face Southern Miss at 7:00 p.m.

