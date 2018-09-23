Women’s soccer rallies in second half, downs FIU

Junior forward Marah Abu-tayeh gestures for a pass from sophomore forward Canaan Booton in Marshall's home-opener against UT-Martin. Abu-tayeh's is currently tied with her sister, Farah Abu-tayeh, for a team-leading 5 goals.

Junior forward Marah Abu-tayeh gestures for a pass from sophomore forward Canaan Booton in Marshall's home-opener against UT-Martin. Abu-tayeh's is currently tied with her sister, Farah Abu-tayeh, for a team-leading 5 goals.

Marshall women’s soccer scored three second half goals to pull off a 3-2 comeback win over FIU Sunday at Hoops Family Field.

With the win, Marshall moved to a record of 4-4-2 (2-1-0 C-USA), while FIU moved to 0-11-0 (0-3-0 C-USA). Herd head coach Kevin Long said his team’s persistence through rainy conditions factored into its second C-USA win of the season.

“(The match) wasn’t pretty, which matched the elements today,” Long said. “We had some good chances but we looked a little out of sync. But I thought they showed great resolve and persistence.”

FIU took a 1-0 lead when freshman forward Kaydeen Jack scored in the 18th minute on an assist by freshman midfielder Kedie Johnson. The goal was Jack’s third this season. FIU then extended its lead to 2-0 in the 45th minute off a header by redshirt sophomore forward Ashley Adams. Adams’ goal, assisted by sophomore defender Sierra Moss, was her fourth of the season.

Marshall, however, began to turn things around in the 51st minute. The Herd cut FIU’s lead in half when junior forward Farah Abu-Tayeh scored on a cross from inside 18-yards to the middle of the box. She was assisted by her sister, junior forward Marah Abu-Tayeh.

Marshall’s senior defender Ashley Seltzer then tied the game 2-2 via penalty kick in the 81st minute. Long said he saw a change in Marshall’s play and attitude following the goal.

“They allowed themselves to play more freely,” Long said. “All the belief was actually showing and I think you could see it in the swagger that was in the play and the opportunities that we continued to have after that.“

Two minutes after Seltzer’s equalizer, Farah Abu-Tayeh scored the go-ahead goal and Marshall took a 3-2 lead in the 84th minute. The Herd held FIU scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Long said he expected and enjoyed the competitive nature of C-USA as the Herd prepares for an in-conference road trip.

“Next week is one of our tougher two games on the road,” Long said. “Charlotte and ODU both play great soccer and there isn’t a second that we can take our foot off the gas.”

The Herd’s next match is Friday at 7 p.m. in Norfolk, Virginia against ODU.

