Herd baseball meets West Virginia at Power Park Tuesday

Rick Farlow Junior left-handed pitcher Joshua Shapiro awaits a signal from junior catcher Reynaldo Pastrana in game one of Marshall's three-game home series against Florida Atlantic earlier this season.

After being swept by the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past weekend, the Marshall baseball team returns home to Appalachian Power Park Tuesday in Charleston for a Capitol City Classic on the Diamond, as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd meet for an annual matchup. WVU and Marshall meet for the 70th time Tuesday, and the Mountaineers lead the all-time

series 45-24. Marshall (17-20, 5-13 C-USA) will take on the Mountaineers (19-18, 4-8 Big 12) for the first of its two scheduled meetings this season. West Virginia went 3-1 last week, with a 9-2 victory over Canisius before a weekend series win against Kansas State. The Herd swept Ohio in a midweek home-and-home series before dropping three games to Louisiana Tech.

West Virginia has won nine of its last 13 games on its way to a No. 32 ranking in the NCAA RPI. The Mountaineers have been successful against the Herd on the diamond as of late, taking six of the past seven meetings, and 15 of the past 18.

Last season, Marshall was defeated twice by a nationally ranked West Virginia squad—14-7 in Morgantown and then 8-4 in Charleston—allowing the Mountaineers to bust out the brooms for the season sweep.

Luke Creasy can be contacted at [email protected]