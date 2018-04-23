The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Baseball, SPORTS

Herd baseball meets West Virginia at Power Park Tuesday

Luke Creasy, ReporterApril 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Slideshow • 2 Photos
Rick Farlow

Junior left-handed pitcher Joshua Shapiro awaits a signal from junior catcher Reynaldo Pastrana in game one of Marshall’s three-game home series against Florida Atlantic earlier this season.

After being swept by the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs this past weekend, the Marshall baseball team returns home to Appalachian Power Park Tuesday in Charleston for a Capitol City Classic on the Diamond, as the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd meet for an annual matchup. WVU and Marshall meet for the 70th time Tuesday, and the Mountaineers lead the all-time
series 45-24. Marshall (17-20, 5-13 C-USA) will take on the Mountaineers (19-18, 4-8 Big 12) for the first of its two scheduled meetings this season. West Virginia went 3-1 last week, with a 9-2 victory over Canisius before a weekend series win against Kansas State. The Herd swept Ohio in a midweek home-and-home series before dropping three games to Louisiana Tech.

West Virginia has won nine of its last 13 games on its way to a No. 32 ranking in the NCAA RPI. The Mountaineers have been successful against the Herd on the diamond as of late, taking six of the past seven meetings, and 15 of the past 18.

Last season, Marshall was defeated twice by a nationally ranked West Virginia squad—14-7 in Morgantown and then 8-4 in Charleston—allowing the Mountaineers to bust out the brooms for the season sweep.

Luke Creasy can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Baseball

Herd baseball powers past Ohio in game one

Marshall baseball took a 6-2 win in the first of its two midweek games against the Ohio Bobcats Tuesday afternoon at YMCA Kennedy Center Field in Hunt...

Herd baseball earns first sweep of season

Thundering Herd baseball tallied its first series sweep of the season this weekend in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, winning all three games against the Mid...

Herd baseball suffers home sweep against FAU, falls to last in Conference USA
Herd baseball suffers home sweep against FAU, falls to last in Conference USA
Herd baseball overcomes early road trip, readies for home opener against Niagara

Marshall baseball didn’t start the season with the most ideal playing schedule. The Thundering Herd opened with 10 consecutive road games to begin t...

Herd wins twice in extras, takes series

After scoring four runs in the top of the 11th Sunday afternoon in Elon, North Carolina, Marshall baseball claimed its second-straight series victory ...

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Softball falls to 2-1 to Western Kentucky in three-game series

Herd softball dropped Sunday’s game against Western Kentucky at WKU Softball Field, 4-1, to fall 2-1 in the series. With the loss, Marshall is now 2...

Herd baseball powers past Ohio in game one

Marshall baseball took a 6-2 win in the first of its two midweek games against the Ohio Bobcats Tuesday afternoon at YMCA Kennedy Center Field in Hunt...

Herd women’s golf completes first round at 2018 Conference USA Championship
Herd women’s golf completes first round at 2018 Conference USA Championship
Herd softball wins weekend C-USA series over Charlotte
Herd softball wins weekend C-USA series over Charlotte
Track and field runs away with Catamount Classic win

Marshall track and field scored 166 team points this weekend as it won the Catamount Classic. The Herd outlasted host school Western Carolina by 26 po...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left