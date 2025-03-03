Student Body President updates students on plans for spring semester

Marshall University’s spring semester is in full swing, and student body president Brea Belville offers special updates and insight into what the rest of the semester holds.

Belville, in an earlier interview, talked about a new parking technology that “will allow students to see which parking spots are available and how many parking spots are available” from their cell phones.

“I expect for it to be implemented by fall 2025, which is exciting, so students will have access to it by the time they return in the fall,” she said.

Focusing on emergency response, the Be the One program trains college students on how to respond in emergency situations, particularly with drug use and opioid overdose prevention.

“We’ve set up a date and time for all students at Marshall to be trained if they’re wanting to, and they can add that to their resume,” Belville said.

The training will be held Tuesday, March 25, at 4 p.m. in the Shawkey Dining Room in the Memorial Student Center.

As previously stated, Belville mentioned Food Truck Friday as one way her and Connor Waller’s administration plan to encourage student collaboration.

Still in the works, the initiative is struggling to come to fruition.

“We realized it’s extremely difficult to get food trucks, not just to get it on their schedule, but to get the ones that are approved to be here because they have to apply to Cabell County codes and then certain Marshall paperwork,” she said.

The administration, she added, is still working towards this goal and hopes to have the first Food Truck Friday in April.

With commencement approaching, Belville teased an exciting surprise for graduating students.

“We’re going to have an awesome speaker,” she said. “I can’t disclose who it is, but it is a surprise. I think it’s a person who, even if students aren’t graduating, they would still enjoy coming to commencement.”

Marshall Day, held at the State Capitol in Charleston, shines a light on university innovation, research and economic development by setting up booths accompanied by Marshall students and staff members.

“The booths are focusing on the six pillars of excellence. It’s going to be an interactive style so that the legislators can come and see how Marshall is putting our education into practice,” Belville said.

The Student Government Association will also be recognized on the House and Senate floor.

Belville added, “It’s a day for us to show how Marshall is making a difference, not just for our students but for the state as a whole.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].