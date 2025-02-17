Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse

Protesters gathered Monday, Feb. 17, at the Cabell County Courthouse to voice their objections to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Despite frigid temperatures, upwards of thirty protesters lined the street. Some carried signs saying such things as “Fight for Democracy” and “We the People, Not We the Billionaires.”

President’s Day protests took place at multiple West Virginia county courthouses, fueled by Trump’s recent actions to abolish multiple federal agencies as well as his mass deportation initiatives.

Monty Fowler, former environmental reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, expressed his worry for the future of the United States.

“I’m here for my children and my grandchildren, so they have a country to grow up into that’s worth living,” he said. “My dad fought in World War II against fascism and authoritarianism, and that’s the way we’re headed.”

Concerns surrounding Elon Musk’s newly appointed authority were prevalent among protesters, citing his recent employment as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency along with Vivek Ramaswamy.

CBS News reports the purpose of DOGE is to “slash federal spending.”

Musk says the task force has saved more than $1 billion by dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs and by shutting down the U.S Agency for International Development.

Marshall student Abbey Massey said she believes DEI is important for ensuring “a fair process where all people have opportunities.”

When asked what she says to those who counter her argument, she said, “DEI wasn’t put in place to separate us. The whole point of DEI was so that we don’t have separation.”

International aid provided by USAID has been halted through an executive order by Trump, citing a misuse of taxpayer funds.

Musk, in his mission to target waste, abuse and fraud, has hired a group of young men to be engineers who are said to have “little to no government experience.”

Another protester, Dan Wilson, said, “If he’s after waste, abuse and fraud in the system, he should have a team of financial experts, not a bunch of teenage ninjas and hackers, and we don’t know what they’re doing.”

“They stole their money from their dad ,” he said, referencing his belief that Trump and Musk are not qualified to manage the financials of the United States. Gallery • 57 Photos

Photo gallery by Wade Sullivan

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].





