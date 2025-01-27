Children learn through play in museum programming

Sunday Storytime, hosted by the Huntington Children’s Museum, teaches the importance of reading and makes it fun.

Executive Director Raine Klover offered insight into the program and the benefits of learning through play.

“Sunday Storytime came about because we were looking for ways to have programming on the weekends,” she said, “and we realized that there are no storytimes in the area on weekends.”

Entertaining children with a fun book and an artistic activity, the program empowers and sparks the imagination.

The current theme is prehistoric, with an emphasis on dinosaur books and crafts.

“We read a book that relates to the theme, and then we have a creative artistic activity,” Klover said.

She said working parents deserve a space to spend quality time with their children.

Everything the museum represents is about learning and playing and how children learn in the world, Klover said.

“Sometimes, it’s creating a piece of art; sometimes, it’s learning a dance and a song,” Klover said, “so, it’s a little more active, but it’s always something creative for children to do.”

Child development is a driving factor of the Huntington Children’s Museum.

Science, technology, engineering, art and math, otherwise known as STEAM, are the inspiration behind their innovative exhibits.

The museum works with local elementary schools, hosting student field trips.

“Every time a class comes in, they’re doing a STEAM-based activity in our classrooms and then going out and having free play,” Klover said. “We also provide them with information, so they can take what they learned in that activity and apply it out in the museum.”

Accessibility, she said, is one of the museum’s core values.

“We want every child to be able to visit here regardless of socioeconomic status and regardless of physical abilities,” Klover said.

The space is wheelchair accessible, ensuring children with physical disabilities can fully participate and enjoy the museum.

Families facing financial difficulties may also be eligible for discounted admission with prior arrangements.

“This is an opportunity where kids can just be kids, and they can explore everything. There’s nothing that they can’t touch in this space,” Klover said.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].