Huntington small businesses prepare for Pink Friday

Ella Bumgardner, Staff Reporter
November 20, 2024
Huntington, West Virginia, has built a community of small business owners who are coming together to support each other this holiday season. 

There are nearly 111,000 small businesses across the state of West Virginia, making up 98.8% of all West Virginia businesses.

Many small businesses in Huntington have aimed their holiday sales at “Pink Friday” this year, which takes place the week before Black Friday when people tend to spend their money at corporate stores. 

There are 31 businesses participating in Pink Friday in Huntington, including many pop-up shops. Pink Friday weekend will take place Nov. 22 and 23. 

 The holiday shopping season is approaching quickly, and the small businesses around Huntington would appreciate your support. 

“Owning a small business is about more than just selling products; it’s about building a community,” said Ashley Casto, the owner of The Hautewick Social. 

Huntington has created a community of business partners turning into friends. Throughout the city, small businesses have turned to each other to build their businesses to be even stronger. 

Casto shared her experience with other small business owners. 

“The people and the incredibly supportive business community here – I’m so grateful for the other business owners I now call friends,” she said.”They’re always there to share advice and encouragement. It’s truly a community that lifts each other up.” 

Noelle Horsfield, the owner of Full Circle Gifts & Goods, said, “By far the best thing about owning a small business here is the love and support we receive from our community.”

Maggie Gue, the owner of The Hip Eagle, said her favorite part about owning a local business in Huntington is the people. 

Shannyn Kyle, the director of marketing and advertising at Glenn’s Sporting Goods, shared her experience working at a small business, specifically marketing to Marshall fans and students.

“I love turning customers into friends,” she said. “Working in a business that primarily sells Marshall gear, you get to help others celebrate the highs of Marshall, like winning a national championship or a bowl game. We get to meet new people every day who have the same passion and get to hear the stories of what Marshall means to them.”

Rebecca Thomas, the owner of True Soul Boutique, was the driving force behind the “Pink Friday Weekend” movement in Huntington. 

All the participating businesses will have discounts, giveaways and more. Many small businesses in the area also participate in “Small Business Saturday,” which will feature more sales and special events. 

“Shopping small this holiday season is the most important thing for my business,” Thomas said. “Everybody is out shopping this time of year, and if I can get them to shop with me, hopefully, I can keep them as a lifelong customer.” 

Ella Bumgardner can be contacted at [email protected].

