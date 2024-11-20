Executive Editor Evan’s Exit

Both for myself and The Parthenon. And so, this is my goodbye (or execution, as Baylee keeps calling it). I’ve been working for The Parthenon for a little under three years, and I’ve been the executive editor for almost two. It’s hard to wrap my head around that, as it does feel like that time has flown by, but seeing those numbers written out only helps affirm the idea that it’s time for me to pack it up and hand off the baton.

I truly couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities this paper has given me. When I started my freshman year, I was nothing more than a cocky, inexperienced freshman who thought he knew everything. And now, I’m a slightly-less-cocky senior with enough experience under my belt to know there’s A LOT that I don’t know. About journalism. About leadership. And about life. And many of those lessons can be traced back to the four walls of the newsroom.

The Parthenon was the first time I ever had coworkers within thirty years of my age since I started in local news in my hometown, which wasn’t exactly a young man’s game. Because of this, it was also my first exposure to the idea that you can actually be friends with the people you work with. And what friends they’ve been.

I’ll start with those even older than me. Tyler, Conner, Matt: you all taught me so much. Your mentorship and friendship truly shaped me in so many ways, and I could never have led this team without the help of each of you. The impact you’re making in the world is inspiring, and I can’t wait to see the work each of you goes on to do.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan, Sandy and Charlie: you’ve all been such amazing teachers to me. I’ve only been able to do the work I have because of each of you, and I couldn’t be more grateful for your tutelage.

Moving on to those who are leaving with me: Vito and Abigail, you’re gonna kill it, and you’d both better come back for the kickball game in the spring.

And to those who are still going to be around after I’m gone: this paper is something special. It’s 125 years of journalism – 125 years of Marshall – and I know that it’s going to some great hands because I’ve seen the work and dedication that each of you has for what we do, and I’m excited to see it.

Scott, you’ve been my right-hand man since day one, and the work you put in is truly stunning (and sometimes scary). Whether it’s fixing grammar mistakes or spending hours trying to match a font, I can always trust that whatever you do is going to be done well, and we’re going to have fun doing it.

Baylee, you’re an amazing journalist, and you’ve been a great friend to me during my time working with the paper. You’re going to do some amazing things, and I wish you the best.

And Sarah, you’re one of the most dedicated journalists I’ve ever met, and I do not doubt in my mind that Lester Holt should be watching his back because you’re coming for his job.

And lastly, Rafael. You could say I buried the lead a little bit by putting you at the end, but I think that’s largely because I wanted to put off our goodbye as long as possible. I mean, really, what is there to say? We started at the paper together; we lived together for three years; we’ve taken a class together nearly every semester and spent a month in England together. The fact that we’re not sick of each other should be testament enough that our friendship is something special. But in all seriousness: Eres uno de los mejores amigos que he tenido y has hecho que mi experiencia universitaria sea lo que es. Gracias y recuerden que la familia siempre come gratis.

And that’s it. I could go on about all the amazing memories I’ve had with these people, or make another tirade about how life-changing the experience has been, or something else to try and bait Rafael into crying more, but I think that would be missing the real point of the story.

And that point is, of course:

You guys better win the kickball game.

Evan Green can be contacted at [email protected].