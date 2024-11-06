Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Andy Kim claims victory in New Jersey becoming the first Korean-American senator

Kaitlyn Fleming, Opinions and Culture Editor
November 6, 2024
New Jersey Senator-elect Andy Kim
Courtesy of VoteVets
New Jersey Senator-elect Andy Kim

According to The Associated Press, Andy Kim has made history after winning his spot as New Jersey Senator as he became the first Korean-American Senator. 

After the seat was vacated by Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator who resigned in August after a scandal regarding the acceptance of bribery in exchange for official government acts. In response to this, Kim said he aims to spark a new era of politics. 

“We live in a time of such great distrust in government,” Kim said. “That’s a big reason why I stepped up to run for Senate, because I felt like we needed to change course.” 

Menendez has spent nearly two decades in office, displaying the shift in New Jersey’s voter demographic. 

The son of Korean immigrants, Kim grew up in southern New Jersey and has said his win would be a win not just for himself, but for Asian American voters. 

Kim went on to say that despite partial backlash, he plans to continue to create a space for Asian Americans in American politics. 

“I have every bit as much right to represent the state as anybody else,” Kim said. “I am as American as anybody else.” 

As Kim takes upon his new role, he encourages Asian Americans to get involved in public service in any capacity.



