Early morning networking event draws new faces to Huntington Chamber

Hosting networking events prior to normal business hours allows an entirely new demographic to connect with local businesses, one member of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce said.

Rebecca Kasey, the director of marketing at the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said attendees may enjoy a low-stakes networking event, like their new “Business Before Hours.”

“It just gives people a more laid back experience,” Kasey said. “It is a bit of a smaller event, so it may not be as intimidating as walking into a large crowd.”

The chamber launched this event at 8 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Forge Security, and guests enjoyed breakfast from Nomada Bakery. Similar to the chamber’s “Business After Hours,” a new member of the chamber will host the event each time.

The first Business Before Hours was hosted by Forge Security’s CEO and co-founder, Justin Jarrell.

“It’s genuinely more about networking, socializing and having that community support,” Jarrell said.

Jarrell said hosting or attending Business Before Hours presents both chamber members and non-members alike an excellent opportunity to increase company or personal brand visibility in the Huntington area.

Like Kasey, Jarrell said the event’s “laid back” atmosphere may be more inviting to locals.

“There are low expectations, and it’s more inviting,” Jarrell said. “It gives us an opportunity to learn more about the community.”

Meanwhile, one Business Before Hours attendee said this event provides the unique opportunity for professionals outside of the Huntington area to tap in with local business leaders.

Derrick Harshbarger, the director of sales at Malibu Jacks in Ashland, Kentucky, said, “I’m not familiar with a lot of Huntington people, so getting to be up here and meet some of them is interesting.

Likewise, Kasey said the professionals attending have the distinct opportunity to mingle with a different audience than that at their evening events.

“We wanted to reach a crowd who may not be able to come in the evenings,” Kasey said. “They may have meetings, a family or other events, and we wanted to give people a chance to come and network.”

Business Before Hours is open to chamber members for $10 and non-members for $20.