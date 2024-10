Walking into the new building at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, visitors would never know it was once a school and a stable for Huntington’s Mounted Patrol. The only remaining evidence of the old Cook School are the pictures hung periodically throughout the building, highlighting just how drastic a change the building has undergone.

The new shelter boasts several modern features, including a dedicated cat room, a specialized puppy area playfully dubbed “Barkingham Palace,” quarantine sections, administrative spaces and a conference room. Additionally, a surgical wing is now equipped to handle medical procedures such as spaying, neutering and dental care, a significant upgrade that allows the shelter to perform these services on-site.

“The goal is to have all medical care, including spay and neuter, take place on-site,” said Courtney Proctor-Cross, executive director of the shelter.

The new space caters to the animals’ needs and provides a unique learning opportunity for students from Mountwest’s veterinarian technician program. They can now gain valuable clinical experience on-site, working closely with a veterinarian.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility’s construction was made possible through donations, partnerships with veterinary professionals and grants. These contributions have helped provide the shelter with vital equipment, enabling it to continue its mission of rescuing and adopting out animals in the community.

Visit the shelter at 1901 James River Rd, Huntington, West Virginia, to volunteer to walk dogs or find a new companion.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected].