At the end of July, Marshall University signed and completed a Memorandum of Understanding in collaboration with the Dundalk Institute of Technology in the Republic of Ireland.

The collaboration was supported by the U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students grant. The grant was designed to help Marshall University expand its study abroad capacity and promote global engagement within the university.

In addition, the grant created a partnership with BridgeValley Community and Technical College. The grant allows for students to be presented with new opportunities between faculty, collaborative research and shared academic initiatives.

President of the Dundalk Institute of Technology, Diarmuid O’Callaghan believes the partnership will be instrumental in the growth of the institute.

“This memorandum of understanding will enable the expansion of collaborations in program development, student exchange and research,” O’Callaghan said. “We are excited to advance this strategic engagement with Marshall University, and I believe this partnership will enhance our students’ education.”

The collaboration is in good timing for the Dundalk Institute of Technology, as they are currently working towards forming a Technological University with Maynooth University. The initiative is composed to build upon the educational landscape in Ireland and create new pathways for collaboration with international partners such as Marshall University.

Dean of Marshall’s Honors College, Brian Hoey explains how the collaboration will open new doors for the university.

“Our agreement with Dundalk Institute of Technology opens exciting new opportunities for West Virginia students, particularly with support of the IDEAS grant,” Hoey said. “This collaboration will enhance our capacity to offer transformative study abroad experiences, beginning with a faculty-led program to Ireland in early summer 2025. Next month, we will begin recruiting students from both Marshall University and BridgeValley Community and Technical College for this unique program.”

Hoey is a frequent visitor to Ireland, and his daughter recently attended the DkIT Certificate in Archaeological Excavation & Recording delivered at Blackfriary Archaeology Field School in Trim, Co. Meath.

Head of the School of Business and Humanities at DkIT, Patricia Moriarty welcomedHoey to the signing of the MOU and is thrilled with the collaborative work between the two schools. The planned work with Marshall University’s Honors College will begin to see collaborations between the programs in 2025.

In the Republic of Ireland, Dundalk Institute of Technology is a leading higher education as they offer a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institute has created a reputation known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation and community engagement. In addition, DkIT is actively involved in national and international collaborations, such as the one with Marshall University.

“The focus will be on developing global competencies and intercultural understanding, particularly for students in STEM and business disciplines,” Hoey said. “Forging this partnership illustrates our commitment to expanding access to global education, ensuring our students are equipped with the skills and perspectives necessary to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world while offering our partners in Ireland an invaluable opportunity to strengthen their own international engagement.”

For more information on the IDEAS grant and Marshall University’s global initiatives, visit State Department IDEAS Program awards Marshall grant.