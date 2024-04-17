Parthenon+Farewell

When I started writing for The Parthenon, it was as if everything finally made sense. Up until that point, I had spent my life frantically changing my mind as to who I wanted to be and what I wanted to contribute to the world. Even before I took the Beat Reporting class, I was seriously considering changing my major. My overwhelming introversion and social anxiety made me question if I was good enough to pursue this career. I doubted I possessed the inherent skills to be a journalist. Essentially, the Beat Reporting class was my make-or-break moment. Thankfully, from my very first article, I realized that this was the path for me.

The Parthenon hasn’t been just a job for me. It has become a fundamental part of my being. As an editor, I have been able to gain valuable experience as a journalist. I was able to be part of an environment that fosters hard work, dedication and the pursuit of truth. I have become so accustomed to the newsroom that I almost view it as an extension of home. I loved every minute I got to spend writing, interviewing, designing and bonding with my fellow editors. I will cherish every memory I made with the lovely people I was fortunate enough to work with.

There are so many amazing people I could thank. Executive Editor Evan Green has been a major source of inspiration for me. He has always treated me with such kindness and respect. As executive editor he made me feel like a valued member of the team. I thank him for always being a great friend to me. He has done an exceptional job as editor, and I look forward to seeing all of the amazing things he accomplishes in his journalistic career.

I will always be grateful for Rafael Alfonso and the impact he has had on me as a writer. His critiques have not only benefited my print work but also my work in television news writing. I give him a lot of credit for the journalist I am today. He made me strive to do better and take pride in the work I do. It meant so much to me anytime he complimented me on my writing. He is an amazing force of nature, and I am so proud to call him my friend.

Along with him, Scott Price and Baylee Parsons have continued to help me hone my writing abilities. I applaud them for their hard work and dedication to The Parthenon. Scott’s attention to detail as a copy editor is incredible, and I am so grateful to have worked with him. His kindness and respect towards me has meant so much, and I know he is going to accomplish amazing things. Baylee, along with being a lovely and kindhearted person, is such a great writer. Her stories are compelling and beautifully done. She is truly a great journalist.

I am so grateful to have worked with Matthew Schaffer. His passion for news and his genuine interest in world affairs has greatly inspired me. Whether we’re talking about news, films or music, I always leave conversations with him feeling like I learned something. He has such a wealth of knowledge that I strive to possess. He has been such a great friend to me, and I know he’s going to do incredible things in his career. This world desperately needs more journalists like him.

Sarah Davis has inspired me more than words can describe. She is the quintessential example of what a journalist should be. I am in awe of her dedication and passion for The Parthenon. The love she has for news practically emanates from her and her incredible work. I am so grateful to have her as a friend. Her kindness has meant so much to me, and I can’t wait to see all she continues to accomplish. I genuinely look up to her. She is a spectacular journalist, and I am thankful for the impact she continues to make on my life.

I am thankful to have been able to work with Joseph DiCristofaro and read his amazing work. His sports writing is compelling and his attention to detail is staggering. I was fortunate to be able to often lay out his stories on the arts page when he was a student reporter. I always thoroughly enjoyed reading his work, and I continue to enjoy his writing. He’s such a great journalist, and I’m grateful for the kindness he’s shown me.

Emma Gallus is one of the most incredible people I have ever met. She has been such a great friend to me. Her generosity and eagerness to help has always amazed me. She lights up a room with her kindness and love for those around her. I’ve adored every moment I’ve gotten to spend with her. I will miss her dearly, and I am so excited to see how far she goes in life with her creativity and great range of skills.

To Abigail Cutlip, I want to thank you for your kindness. She is such a warm and caring person. Her work is beautiful and reflects her talent and good-hearted nature. She is a lovely person and I know she will go far in life. Her dedication and hard work has truly impacted me.

To our amazing reporters, I am so honored to have worked with each of you. Their talent and commitment is uplifting, and I look forward to seeing how they advance in their careers.

I am beyond grateful to the former editor of The Parthenon, Tyler Spence. I initially applied to be a reporter, but he hired me to be an editor. He saw more potential in me than I saw in myself, and for that I am so thankful. I also want to thank the former news editor, Conner Woodruff, for being a constant source of encouragement when I was just starting out. He was always eager to answer my questions and help me with whatever I needed. I will forever be grateful for our friendship and the immense impact he made on me.

Charlie Bowen has made such an impact on my life. He’s the professor that made me realize I could actually be a journalist. He is the one who encouraged me to apply for a position with The Parthenon and has remained a source of inspiration from the beginning. He always treated me with kindness and generosity. It meant the world to me every time he told me he was proud of me. I will forever cherish his words of wisdom and our conversations. He was an incredible advisor to the newspaper.

I am also grateful for The Parthenon’s current advisor, Sandy York. She genuinely cares about us and the content we generate. She respects us and values our contributions. She has been a great source of encouragement for me, and I am proud to have had her as a professor.

When I think of my time at The Parthenon, tears come to my eyes. Words can’t express what this position has meant to me. I just know that, years in the future, I will look back on my time here and be able to say that my decision to work here was one of the most pivotal choices I’ve ever made. I love the people I’ve been blessed to work with. I will remember all of the good times we’ve shared. I thank all of the members of The Parthenon for welcoming and valuing me. The Parthenon will forever hold a huge place in my heart, and I’m so excited to see how it continues to advance.