The 2024 Women’s Leadership Summit was a rejuvenating experience that provided me with new fervor and insight into my perception of my goals and my strengths.

I was honored to be able to attend the event and hear an array of engaging speakers that left me inspired and taught me something new.

Although each speaker was unique and touted a different set of accomplishments and tenets to share with us, there were several underlying themes that could be gleaned from the various women. I was able to find something in each speech that left an impact on me. There isn’t one moment in particular that stands out; however, one overarching message does stick with me. Several of the women mentioned the need to celebrate your individual accomplishments and give yourself credit. This sentiment–which isn’t a new one–resonated with me on a new level.

The women explained how difficult it is sometimes for women to tout their skills and accomplishments. Oftentimes, we give the spotlight to those around us and brush off the good qualities that we possess. Some of us actively undersell ourselves and succumb to self-doubt and self-criticism, no matter how much we accomplish. As someone who deals with these tendencies, the discussions surrounding Imposter Syndrome and feelings like it hit close to home.

Being able to see these accomplished and driven women openly discuss their own insecurities and reservations when it comes to acknowledging their strengths and abilities was lovely to witness.

The act of acknowledging my own skills and accomplishments is unnatural to me, and so often I do the exact opposite. This is ultimately a harmful practice that contributes to negative self-talk. I highly value humility, but I should give myself credit for how far I’ve come and for the strides I’ve made professionally and personally. So often women shrink themselves in fear of being perceived negatively, but there is a lot of power in recognizing the good we have done.