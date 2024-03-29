Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 28, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
A dog was caught up in the Holi celebration on March 25.
Holi Celebrated on Campus
Abigail Cutlip, Graphics Editor • March 29, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Give Yourself Credit

Victoria Ware, Opinion and Cultures Editor
March 29, 2024
Sarah+Davis+%28left%29%2C+news+editor%2C+and+Victoria+Ware+%28right%29+in+front+of+the+Greenbrier+resort+at%0Athe+Women%E2%80%99s+Leadership+Summit.
Courtesy of Sarah Davis
Sarah Davis (left), news editor, and Victoria Ware (right) in front of the Greenbrier resort at the Women’s Leadership Summit.

The 2024 Women’s Leadership Summit was a rejuvenating experience that provided me with new fervor and insight into my perception of my goals and my strengths.

I was honored to be able to attend the event and hear an array of engaging speakers that left me inspired and taught me something new.

Although each speaker was unique and touted a different set of accomplishments and tenets to share with us, there were several underlying themes that could be gleaned from the various women. I was able to find something in each speech that left an impact on me. There isn’t one moment in particular that stands out; however, one overarching message does stick with me. Several of the women mentioned the need to celebrate your individual accomplishments and give yourself credit. This sentiment–which isn’t a new one–resonated with me on a new level. 

The women explained how difficult it is sometimes for women to tout their skills and accomplishments. Oftentimes, we give the spotlight to those around us and brush off the good qualities that we possess. Some of us actively undersell ourselves and succumb to self-doubt and self-criticism, no matter how much we accomplish. As someone who deals with these tendencies, the discussions surrounding Imposter Syndrome and feelings like it hit close to home. 

Story continues below advertisement

Being able to see these accomplished and driven women openly discuss their own insecurities and reservations when it comes to acknowledging their strengths and abilities was lovely to witness. 

The act of acknowledging my own skills and accomplishments is unnatural to me, and so often I do the exact opposite. This is ultimately a harmful practice that contributes to negative self-talk. I highly value humility, but I should give myself credit for how far I’ve come and for the strides I’ve made professionally and personally. So often women shrink themselves in fear of being perceived negatively, but there is a lot of power in recognizing the good we have done.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in OPINION
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams
The Vallejos posing on campus at Marshall University.
Campus Couples: Courtney and Phillip Vallejo
West Virginia Capitol Building located in Charleston, West Virginia
Starving for Change: Reflections on the Unpassed Campus Hunger-Free Bill
The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
Couples on Campus: Kim DeTardo-Bora and Dhruba Bora
Victoria Ware
Racial Diversity on Campus is Essential and Should be Celebrated
Kaitlyn Fleming
More Kindness for the Less Fortunate
More in Staff
Nikole Brown read her poetry in Drinko Library for the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series.
Kentucky Poet Connects with Appalachian Students
Williams gave her final lecture in the Shawkey Dining Room on Monday, March 25.
Kat Williams Wishes Women’s History Farewell
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
University president Brad D. Smith hosts his first press conference, highlighting his first 100 days in office.
University Administrators Reflect on President Smith's First Two Years
Former Marshall Men’s Basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni
D’Antoni Out as Head Coach

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *