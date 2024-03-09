Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Boras posing at Dolly Sods.
NEWS
A graph created by Heartmath indicating how the use of their techniques impact mental health.
Nursing Professors Advocate for Mental Health
Baylee Parsons, Copy Editor • March 12, 2024
SPORTS
Women's Basketball Conquers Championship
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 12, 2024
CAMPUS LIFE
Bridging Cultural Gaps Through Food
Reagan Clagg, Student Reporter • March 11, 2024
College of Arts and Media Tackles Campus Issues

Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
March 9, 2024
Gindhart+speaks+at+the+meeting.
Kaitlyn Fleming
Gindhart speaks at the meeting.

The College of Arts and Media discussed food insecurity, campus carry legislation and improvement initiatives for the CAM at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in Drinko Library.

The meeting opened with a greeting from Student Body President Walker Tatum, who provided updates on plans and happenings within the Student Government Association.

“We are currently working on revamping our food pantry,” Tatum said. “Food insecurity is a major issue.”

Tatum went on to say the food pantry, located on 6th Avenue, is “so small, people have to wait outside for food no matter the weather.”

“We are looking to expand the space,” Tatum said. “I like to say it will be an ‘off-brand Walmart,’ a shop that will have everything like food and hygiene products.”

Tatum said while Marshall’s thrift store is planning to move to the building once the space is expanded, as of right now, they will not be combined.

In addition, Tatum said food scarcity is an issue no college student should have to struggle with and is something the Hunger Free campaign is aiming to aid with.

Meanwhile, one attendee brought up their concerns with the campus carry bill.

“Incoming students should have a say of who they are rooming with and whether or not they have a gun,” the attendee said.

Dr. Maria Gindhart, dean of the College of Arts and Media, said this is a prevalent topic of discussion amongst students and faculty.

“We want to deal with this in the most safe and practical manner,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gindhart and Lana Thacker, College of Arts and Media senator, asked attendees about ways to improve the college’s programs.

Waylon Smith, a broadcast journalism and public relations double major, said improving recruitment efforts for the college is an important step.

“Our student organizations really set us apart from other colleges,” Smith said. “If we have more of a
presence at recruitment events, I think that will help.”

Gindhart went on to say the phrase “Find Your Herd” is extremely significant within the College of Arts and Media.

“In CAM, it is easy to find a way to get involved and become a part of an organization,” Gindhart said.

Meanwhile, Smith went on to say providing an authentic look into these programs through the eyes of the students is a great way to reach prospective students.

Gindhart said she agrees whole-heartedly that student perspective is the heart of the program.

“Students are the best way to advertise what we do,” she said.

In addition, professor Courtney Vallejo said improving the College of Arts and Media’s social media presence will aid in this initiative.

“Revamping social media could give prospective parents and students a better insight to what our student organizations are up to,” Vallejo said.

Positive aspects of CAM were also highlighted by Gindhart.

“The new filmmaking major is something we are excited about,” Gindhart said. “We also have an animation course coming that students are looking forward to.”
About the Contributor
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter
Kaitlyn Fleming is a second-year junior at Marshall University double-majoring in multimedia journalism and public relations with a marketing minor. Kaitlyn is from Proctorville, Ohio, and works as a marketing intern for the Marshall Artists Series. She is chapter vice president of PRSSA and hopes to have a career in social media marketing for an entertainment company. Kaitlyn is an avid reader and has always loved writing. Kaitlyn enjoys spending her free time traveling, drinking coffee, with her friends and family, and listening to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles.

