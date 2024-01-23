Student Affairs’ New Communications Coordinator Sets Sights on Technology Revamp

Buffy Six, the recently appointed Intercultural & Student Affairs communications coordinator at Marshall University, shared insights about their upcoming responsibilities during an interview. Six focused on transforming the Marshall University app into a more comprehensive and user-friendly platform for students.

One of the primary objectives highlighted by Six is revamping the Marshall University app to serve as a “one-stop shop for students.” Emphasizing the need for better accessibility, Six envisions the app as a central hub for students to navigate through essential features such as the MU Portal, student handbook, personal calendars and safer communication channels between students and professors. This strategic approach aims to streamline communication, eliminating the uncertainties associated with conventional methods like Outlook or Blackboard.

Six envisions a future integration between the Marshall University app and Blackboard, facilitating seamless access to grades and assignments. Anticipating eliminating the cumbersome process of navigating websites and Blackboard through external search engines, this move aims to provide students with a more direct and user-friendly experience.

Simultaneously, Six is leading a comprehensive overhaul of the University Student Affairs website. The initiative involves reorganizing the website layout, consolidating University forms into a singular accessible location and enhancing overall navigation. The goal is to create an aesthetically appealing digital space that aligns with the University’s modern standards and improves the overall user experience.

Story continues below advertisement

A vital feature of the app is incorporating a community feed reminiscent of popular social media platforms. Six emphasized the importance of this feature, saying that it provides students with an informational sharing portal, fostering the exchange of information within the student body.

Despite the positive aspects, stakeholders raised concerns about the potential for cyberbullying on the public platform. In response, Six outlined a robust reporting process. If a comment or post is flagged, Six will assess the situation. She has extensive social media knowledge from her days as a student at Marshall, managing UComm and Marshall Health’s social media.

If Six deems the information inappropriate or not following guidelines, she will promptly involve the student conduct team, which assesses the situation and determines an appropriate course of action, including the potential removal of content. This proactive approach reflects Marshall’s commitment to cultivating a safe and inclusive digital space for its students, displaying the University’s dedication to maintaining a positive online environment while embracing technological advancements.

After the interview, Six shared that students have the opportunity to win complimentary tickets for the upcoming “A Boogie Wit da Hoodie” concert scheduled for February at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Students must log into the MarshallU app with their student email address to be eligible.