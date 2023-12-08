Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
NEWS
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.
Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game
Sarah Davis, News Editor • December 8, 2023
View All
SPORTS
Marshalls soccer team gathers before the game.
Men's Soccer Historic Season Comes to an End
Kadann Bonecutter, Student Reporter • December 6, 2023
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
The World Boutique is located at East Hall.
Shopping Challenges Addressed by Campus Boutique
Jada Mills, Student Reporter • November 26, 2023
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Marching Thunder Can Take 50 to Bowl Game

Sarah Davis, News Editor
December 8, 2023
The+Marching+Thunder+performing+at+the+%E2%80%98Party+on+the+Plaza%E2%80%99+event+on+Friday%2C+Sep.+29.
Courtesy of @marshallu on Instagram
The Marching Thunder performing at the ‘Party on the Plaza’ event on Friday, Sep. 29.

The Herd’s musical presence on the bowl field will be smaller this year.

After a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, about the upcoming Frisco Bowl, students and faculty of Marshall’s Marching Thunder were informed that they would not be attending the game.

Student musician Allicyn Garris, who chose Marshall University to fulfill her dream of being in the band, was disappointed to hear the news.

“I was really heartbroken,” she said. “We’ve been waiting the whole season in hopes to go to a bowl game because we’ve heard how amazing it is.”

Story continues below advertisement

“When the team won on Saturday, we all got excited because we were like, ‘We’re going to a bowl game,’’’ she said. 

However, a second meeting was called on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 6. During that time, the Marching Thunder was told that they could take 50 members to the Tuesday, Dec. 19, game in Frisco, Texas.

The list of traveling students was released to the band on Wednesday evening. Of those 50 members, most are seniors, student leaders and upperclassmen, according to cymbal instructor Marlee Kaiser.

The band’s director, Dr. Christopher Schletter, is included in the 50. 

Kaiser, a Marching Thunder alumna, attended three bowl games as a student musician. She referred to those trips as “life-changing” experiences.

“I would love for all of them to experience it,” she said. “I am always going to fight for them.”

According to Garris, other university officials were in attendance at the virtual meeting Wednesday, including Dr. Maria Gindhart, Dean of the College of Arts and Media and additional directors from the School of Music.

There was no direct message from Marshall Athletics.

In the bowl-eligible teams of the Sun Belt Conference, Marshall was the only team to not have their band along for the ride, according to Garris.

“Before the 49-member change, we were the only team in our conference for the bowl that wasn’t bringing our band,” Garris said. “We kinda felt embarrassed that we were the only band to not show up.”

The University posted a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 6, addressing the recent decisions, saying that a lack of funds and distance were to blame.

“Success can bring its own set of challenges, and, in this case, the most significant challenge is the travel distance and associated costs of taking along all members of the affiliated groups,” the statement said. “The conference allocations do not cover all these additional, significant expenses.”

Later that same day, Marshall Athletics issued a statement on social media from Athletic Director Christian Spears. 

“I wish I had been more clear with the options available for the band to attend the Frisco Bowl,” he said in the statement. “I am grateful for the passion and leadership we have here at Marshall.”

Marshall Athletics attached a link to donate to the School of Music with the statement from Spears.

Garris said that with her past high school band not receiving much recognition or respect, she had higher hopes for collegiate-level band. 

“I honestly feel less respected now,” she said. “I was expecting a little bit more.”

However, Garris and Kaiser were pleasantly surprised to see the amount of attention the band received on social media platforms.

“When I heard that we weren’t going, I thought it was just gonna get brushed over,” Garris said, “but seeing the uproar that the community has started just really kind of warmed my heart.”

“I don’t think anyone expected, including myself, the hundreds of shares and comments defending the band,” Kaiser said. “It kind of blew up.”

Schletter posted a statement on a Marching Thunder alumni social media page Thursday, Dec. 7, calling the situation “not ideal.”

“We are not the only band program in the country going through this, but that also doesn’t justify the result either,” he said in the statement. “And though the current situation is not ideal, it’s better than zero Marching Thunder presence at the bowl game.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

About the Contributor
Sarah Davis, News Editor
Sarah Davis is a sophomore from Hurricane, West Virginia, studying broadcast and multimedia journalism. In addition to her experience with The Parthenon, Sarah wrote for Charleston Gazette’s FlipSide during her senior year of high school and has been featured on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Vital Signs, a health talk show hosted by Dr. Richard Rashid. She is also involved with Baptist Campus Ministry, where she serves as secretary. Sarah enjoys reading, traveling, shopping and playing tennis in her free time. She is also an active member of her local church. Sarah aspires to work as a multimedia journalist and dreams of making it big someday.

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *